ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamia Deadlock Continues: Students Reject Union Election Assurance; University ‘Welds’ Gate Shut

The students also sought a revision of the Registrar’s Office notification issued on Monday, saying they would continue their hunger strike and peaceful protest until the administration gives clear, written commitments on the formation of the students’ union, withdrawal of disciplinary action and other demands.

Meanwhile, the student group alleged that the JMI administration permanently welded shut a major campus gate, trapping or locking out thousands of hostel residents.

Jamia Millia Islamia University adminstration welding a main gate shut amid students protests (Special arrangement)

According to a statement issued by a student organisation, Jamia Registrar Prof Mohammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi arrived on the campus at around 4:30 am on Monday to hold talks with the protesting students. He shared an official order issued by the university administration and urged the students to call off their agitation, claiming that their demands had been met.

“The notice failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed,” the student organisation said in its statement on Monday.

The university’s purported order, dated October 26, states that the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union elections will be held 15 days after the approval of the students’ union constitution.

A copy of the university’s order has been shared by the student group. The university press department has not officially responded to the purported order till the filing of this report.

The purported order shared with students early Monday morning. (Arrangement)

The order also revokes suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest and announces the formation of a committee to inquire into the actions of security staff during the agitation.

However, the students questioned the lack of a definite timeline for approving the constitution and conducting elections. In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, dated October 26, the students demanded that the constitution be drafted and approved by the university by December 20, 2026, with the election date formally announced within 15 days of its approval.

The students have also demanded that all disciplinary actions related to the protest, including show-cause notices, suspensions, campus bans and rustication, be revoked immediately and that no further disciplinary action be taken against protesting students.