Jamia Deadlock Continues: Students Reject Union Election Assurance; University ‘Welds’ Gate Shut
The university’s purported order states that Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union elections will be held 15 days after approval of the students’ union constitution.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students rejected the university administration's assurance of holding students’ union elections, saying key demands remained “unaddressed”.
The students also sought a revision of the Registrar’s Office notification issued on Monday, saying they would continue their hunger strike and peaceful protest until the administration gives clear, written commitments on the formation of the students’ union, withdrawal of disciplinary action and other demands.
Meanwhile, the student group alleged that the JMI administration permanently welded shut a major campus gate, trapping or locking out thousands of hostel residents.
According to a statement issued by a student organisation, Jamia Registrar Prof Mohammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi arrived on the campus at around 4:30 am on Monday to hold talks with the protesting students. He shared an official order issued by the university administration and urged the students to call off their agitation, claiming that their demands had been met.
“The notice failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed,” the student organisation said in its statement on Monday.
The university’s purported order, dated October 26, states that the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union elections will be held 15 days after the approval of the students’ union constitution.
A copy of the university’s order has been shared by the student group. The university press department has not officially responded to the purported order till the filing of this report.
The order also revokes suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest and announces the formation of a committee to inquire into the actions of security staff during the agitation.
However, the students questioned the lack of a definite timeline for approving the constitution and conducting elections. In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, dated October 26, the students demanded that the constitution be drafted and approved by the university by December 20, 2026, with the election date formally announced within 15 days of its approval.
The students have also demanded that all disciplinary actions related to the protest, including show-cause notices, suspensions, campus bans and rustication, be revoked immediately and that no further disciplinary action be taken against protesting students.
They have further demanded the resignation of the Chief Security Advisor.
“Assurances without concrete decisions and a clear roadmap cannot be treated as fulfilment of our demands,” the statement said, adding that the students would continue their agitation until the administration provides a clear, written commitment addressing their concerns.
The students also said they would not apologise for exercising what they described as their constitutional right to peacefully protest. The university’s order, however, records the protesting students’ undertaking to issue a public apology through a press conference for allegedly defamatory statements, actions or social media posts made against the administration during the protest.
It directs that the posts be taken down from social media channels with immediate effect and states that compliance will be monitored.
“The protest shall be called off immediately on issue of this order,” the university order states.
In a separate statement, students claimed that the university administration has “permanently blocked” Gate No. 7, used by thousands of hostel residents to enter the university, by welding it shut.
“All entry and exit points have been sealed, preventing students from using the gates to enter or leave the university,” said a student representative.
The protests at Jamia Millia Islamia have centred on the demand for restoration of the students’ union and the conduct of elections, with students seeking an elected representative body to raise campus-related concerns. The agitation has also involved grievances over disciplinary action against students and the conduct of university security personnel.
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