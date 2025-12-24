Jamia Millia Suspends Professor Over Controversial Question On Muslims In Exam
The institute said that it would take strict action once the inquiry report is finalised and the report is submitted.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university has suspended a professor from the Department of Social Work after receiving complaints about a question on “atrocities against Muslim minorities in India” in an undergraduate examination paper, officials said.
The university administration said that a police complaint would also be registered seeking an FIR against Virendra Balaji Shahare, who had set the question paper.
An order issued by the JMI administration on Tuesday stated that several objections had been raised regarding the question paper for the subject ‘Social Problems in India’, taught in the B.A. (Honours) Social Work program for the 2025-26 academic session.
The question asked of the students in the Social Work paper was, “Discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving appropriate examples.”
“We found negligence and irresponsibility on the part of the professor,” a university official said.
The JMI Chief Public Relations Officer, Saima Saeed, said that the professor had been suspended and an inquiry committee had been formed.
Officials said that at Jamia Millia Islamia, the semester examination question papers are prepared by a team of professors from the faculty.
“A faculty committee is formed, and the question paper is prepared. The question paper is presented to the students only after the faculty's approval. This question paper was also presented to the students following this process,” they said.
Now, after this question paper has come to light, several questions are being raised about the University.
In response, JMI has stated that strict action will be taken against the accused professor after the inquiry committee completes its investigation and submits its report.
The university says that it has adopted a strict stance on this entire matter. The suspended professor holds a professorship in the Social Work Department at Jamia University.
