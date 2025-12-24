ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamia Millia Suspends Professor Over Controversial Question On Muslims In Exam

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university has suspended a professor from the Department of Social Work after receiving complaints about a question on “atrocities against Muslim minorities in India” in an undergraduate examination paper, officials said.

The university administration said that a police complaint would also be registered seeking an FIR against Virendra Balaji Shahare, who had set the question paper.

An order issued by the JMI administration on Tuesday stated that several objections had been raised regarding the question paper for the subject ‘Social Problems in India’, taught in the B.A. (Honours) Social Work program for the 2025-26 academic session.

A copy of suspension order (ETV Bharat)

The question asked of the students in the Social Work paper was, “Discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving appropriate examples.”

“We found negligence and irresponsibility on the part of the professor,” a university official said.