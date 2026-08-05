ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Objects To Ex-MP Ramesh Bidhuri's Controversial Comments About GenZ Protesters

New Delhi: The debate over a controversial statement by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri has intensified, especially in the wake of the criticism of the "foul" language used by GenZ protesters at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, which ended on July 25. After Bidhuri's controversial comments regarding the CJP protests, opposition parties and social groups have begun reacting to the MP's long history of courting controversy.

One of the first to react is Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Vice-President Professor Salim Engineer. He said that in a democracy, despite political differences, people associated with public life should use restrained and dignified language and maintain the dignity of dialogue.

Engineer said that peaceful protest is a constitutional right of every citizen in a democracy. According to him, derogatory or divisive language should not be used for people involved in any movement, adding that in spite of political differences, decorum in public dialogue should be maintained under all circumstances.

The Jamaat Vice-President also said that the biggest concerns of the youth of the country are over education, employment and a better future. He said that these issues should be at the centre of political discourse, adding that statements by public representatives have a huge impact on all of society, hence they should express these with responsibility and sensitivity.