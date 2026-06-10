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Jaishankar Visits Bulgaria Museum, Meets Friends Of India Ahead Of Talks With Leadership

In this image posted on June 10, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits the National Historical Museum, in Sofia, Bulgaria ( PTI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday visited Bulgaria's National Historical Museum and met prominent Bulgarian dignitaries in Sofia ahead of his meetings with the country's leadership and his counterpart during an official visit to the European nation.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-nation tour of Bulgaria and Finland from June 10-11, said his visit to the museum offered insights into the Balkan nation's rich cultural heritage preserved over millennia.

The two-nation visit is aimed at advancing India's engagement with European partners and strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.

"Visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia today. Explored its remarkable collection of artifacts spanning millennia and gained a deeper appreciation of how Bulgaria has preserved the many facets of its rich history and cultural heritage," Jaishankar said in a social media post.