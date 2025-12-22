ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar To Arrive In Sri Lanka On Tuesday As PM Modi's Special Envoy

India hands over nearly 300 tonnes of food items and clothes under Operation Sagar Bandhu after three Indian Naval ships reach Colombo, in Colombo on Sunday, December 7, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive in Sri Lanka on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy and meet with the island nation's leadership, the Indian High Commission here said on Monday. "The visit underscores India's Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in Delhi.

It said that during his visit as PM Modi's Special Envoy, the minister will meet with the Sri Lankan leadership. India was the first country to respond to Sri Lanka's international appeal for help following the devastation caused by the cyclone.

India’s Operation 'Sagar Bandhu' provided relief and recovery assistance of immense proportions. Since the launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, India has provided over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, clothing, water purification systems, and 14.5 tonnes of medicines and surgical equipment.