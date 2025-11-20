Jaishankar Stresses Growing India-Australia Cooperation Across Trade, Defence, Education And Energy
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday asserted that the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue has been one of the key pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as it reflects the trust, democratic values, and a common vision for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.
Jaishankar said this in his opening remarks at the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue here, in the presence of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
Welcoming Wong, the EAM said, "It is a great pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India for the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue. I put a lot of value on our frequent engagements, and I do believe that they actually offer us a certain continuity of discussions and communication, and understanding, and the result of that, I truly believe today we have a comfort level that has never been as strong as it is right now."
"As we mark 5 years of that Partnership, the warmth and the ease of cooperation are there for all to witness. We have seen a remarkable expansion across all pillars of cooperation, including trade and investment, defence and security, education and skills, research and innovation, science and technology, space, energy, and so on, but most of all, our vibrant people-to-people links," he said.
Jaishankar asserted that the growing partnership owes much to the guidance and vision of the Prime Ministers of both nations.
"Today’s meeting offers an excellent opportunity for us to not only review the progress achieved, but also to set the agenda and course for the next phase of ties and the recommendations that we would make to our Prime Ministers, I think would be key for them to take into account when they will meet very soon," he said.
The EAM further said, "From Defence and Security, we had your Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister visit us in June for the 5th anniversary of the CSP. Our Defence Minister was in Australia just recently. I thank you very much for the warmth of your welcome. I think today, whether it is our large and complex bilateral and multilateral exercises, our interoperability, the work that we do in maritime domain awareness, cyber security – I think really reflects the confidence in our relationship."
He stated that the trade and investment linkages between the nations have grown steadily.
"Our trade and investment linkages have also grown steadily, and the ongoing negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, I am confident will be concluded very soon, I know our Commerce and Industry Minister who was again in Australia just a few days, they made good progress, but the bottom line is that the trade numbers today speak for themselves and those numbers are looking increasingly good," the EAM said.
Jaishankar said in the realm of skills and education, our universities have actually provided the lead in creating new formats of innovation.
"We are very welcoming of many of your universities who are already here, and we hope many more would follow suit, and they have actually, I think, added a very important dimension to our cooperation in India," he said.
Referring to the energy sector, the EAM said the Energy dialogue between the countries has moved forward.
Citing the current complex geopolitical situation, Jaishankar said, "I think it is clearly evident that democracies like India and Australia carry greater responsibility; there are common challenges for us to address, including maritime security, resilient supply chains, or, for that matter, countering terrorism and ensuring climate action. So it is essential that we sustain the strong momentum in our ties, that we deliver tangible outcomes, that we work together to achieve this through shared regional and global priorities."
