S Jaishankar Had Three Conversations With Iranian Foreign Minister: MEA

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has had three conversations with the Iranian Foreign Minister in recent days, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal here on Thursday. He added that in the last one, the minister discussed issues about maritime safety and India’s energy security.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," said Jaiswal while addressing MEA’s weekly briefing.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to questions about reports that Iran had allowed oil shipments meant for India to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Jaiswal said that Indian embassies abroad are assisting Indian nationals in Tehran who wish to leave the country through land borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We had some 9,000 Indian nationals in Iran. They comprised students, seafarers, business people, professionals, and some pilgrims. Our mission issued an advisory, and following it, several students reached home," said Jaiswal.

MEA have recently shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims who were based in Tehran, to other safe locations in the country. "We are also assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia, and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas and other help," Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to several leaders in Gulf countries after the conflict started. "The PM stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy so that peace can be restored early. The PM focused on the priority of protecting civilians, as we have a large number of Indian communities in GCC countries. We also condemned the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," Jaiswal said.