S Jaishankar Had Three Conversations With Iranian Foreign Minister: MEA
Published : March 12, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has had three conversations with the Iranian Foreign Minister in recent days, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal here on Thursday. He added that in the last one, the minister discussed issues about maritime safety and India’s energy security.
"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," said Jaiswal while addressing MEA’s weekly briefing.
The MEA spokesperson was responding to questions about reports that Iran had allowed oil shipments meant for India to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Jaiswal said that Indian embassies abroad are assisting Indian nationals in Tehran who wish to leave the country through land borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"We had some 9,000 Indian nationals in Iran. They comprised students, seafarers, business people, professionals, and some pilgrims. Our mission issued an advisory, and following it, several students reached home," said Jaiswal.
MEA have recently shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims who were based in Tehran, to other safe locations in the country. "We are also assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia, and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas and other help," Jaiswal added.
Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to several leaders in Gulf countries after the conflict started. "The PM stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy so that peace can be restored early. The PM focused on the priority of protecting civilians, as we have a large number of Indian communities in GCC countries. We also condemned the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," Jaiswal said.
Referring to the suo motu statement made by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in the Parliament on March 9, Jaiswal said Iran had requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at Indian ports.
"This permission was accorded on March 1. IRIS Lavan docked on March 4 in Kochi, and its crew are currently under Indian naval facilities," Jaiswal said.
Referring to a question about India supplying petroleum products to its neighbourhood, Jaiswal said, "As you know, India is a major exporter of refined petroleum products, especially to our neighbourhood. We have received a request from the government of Bangladesh for the supply of diesel, which is being examined."
However, given our people-centric and development-oriented approach to relations with Bangladesh, "we have been supplying diesel to Bangladesh from Numaligarh refinery since 2007 through various modes, including waterways, trains and largely through the India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline," said Jaiswal.
He mentioned that a sale purchase agreement was signed between Numaligarh Refinery and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation for the supply of high-speed diesel on mutually agreed terms.
"While diesel export to Bangladesh has largely continued since 2007, India's refining capacity, our own requirement and diesel availability will be factored in when making future decisions," Jaiswal said. He informed that similar requests have been received from Sri Lanka and the Maldives.
"We have received such requests from Sri Lanka and the Maldives. These are being examined, taking into account our own energy requirements," he said.
