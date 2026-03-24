ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict Consequences; Focus On Global Energy Security

New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday evening to discuss the possible consequences of the West Asia conflict on the global economy, with a particular focus on energy security.

The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and announced a pause on the planned US military strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure. Jaishankar said he had a detailed conversation with Rubio that focused on the West Asia conflict.

In a social media post on X, Jaishankar said, "Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch."

The US State Department, in a readout, said that Rubio and Jaishankar agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the two officials discussed the current situation in the Middle East. "The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities," he added.

In a related development, Jaishankar met the ambassadors of the member nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and discussed the West Asia conflict.