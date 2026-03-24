Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict Consequences; Focus On Global Energy Security
US Department of State said Secretary Rubio and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance their mutual priorities.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 6:57 AM IST
New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday evening to discuss the possible consequences of the West Asia conflict on the global economy, with a particular focus on energy security.
The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and announced a pause on the planned US military strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure. Jaishankar said he had a detailed conversation with Rubio that focused on the West Asia conflict.
In a social media post on X, Jaishankar said, "Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch."
Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 23, 2026
The US State Department, in a readout, said that Rubio and Jaishankar agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the two officials discussed the current situation in the Middle East. "The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities," he added.
In a related development, Jaishankar met the ambassadors of the member nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and discussed the West Asia conflict.
"Exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia. Thanked them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region," the External Affairs Minister said after meeting six envoys from GCC member states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Pleased to meet the Ambassadors of #GCC countries in Delhi this evening. Exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia. Thanked them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 23, 2026
🇮🇳 🇦🇪 🇸🇦 🇶🇦 🇴🇲 🇧🇭 🇰🇼 pic.twitter.com/H7aYAzdK2O
Sources said India's concerns over energy security, in light of the ongoing conflict, figured in the meeting. Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (liquefied natural gas).
West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement. Jaishankar also spoke to his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath and discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict. "India stands committed to #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR," he added.
A good conversation with FM @HMVijithaHerath of Sri Lanka.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 23, 2026
Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict. India stands committed to #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR.
In another post, Jaishankar said he spoke to his German counterpart Johann Wadephul and discussed the West Asia conflict.
Earlier, Trump said on social media that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically-located shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days. The US president, without sharing any details, also said that there have been "productive conversations" between the US and Iran for "complete and total resolution" to the conflict in West Asia.
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