ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Pushes For Deeper India-Trinidad & Tobago Collaboration

Paramaribo: Calling for stronger India-Trinidad and Tobago cooperation across various sectors, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it is imperative for "deep complementarities" between the two nations to evolve into a pillar of strength and stability.

Writing in the Trinidad and Tobago Daily Express newspaper on Thursday ahead of his visit to the country, Jaishankar said the ties between the two countries reflect a "unique convergence of history, human connection, and shared aspirations".

The bilateral relationship has evolved from the movement of people to a partnership of purpose, he said.

"Today, as we navigate an increasingly turbulent and unpredictable world, it is imperative that these ties must use their deep complementarities to evolve into a pillar of strength and stability for both our countries," he said.

Jaishankar, who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an official visit to the Caribbean nation last year, said that his current visit will be aimed at deepening cooperation and discussing further possibilities.

"In the year that has passed, much has changed in the world and the region. These developments have only underlined the value of our partnership and the compelling logic of developing it further," Jaishankar said.

He touched upon the levels of collaboration reached during the last visit, including steps for development cooperation and signing of agreement on Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), and said, "But there is much more that we can do together, which is what I hope to explore during my visit." "Both India and Trinidad and Tobago share a history shaped by colonialism, and a subsequent journey defined by the assertion of sovereignty and democratic choice.

"Today, as vibrant democracies and market economies, our societies continue to draw strength from diversity and pluralism. This shared historical experience and democratic ethos provide a durable foundation for our contemporary partnership," he said.