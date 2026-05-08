Jaishankar Pushes For Deeper India-Trinidad & Tobago Collaboration
The bilateral relationship has evolved from the movement of people to a partnership of purpose, Jaishankar said.
By PTI
Published : May 8, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
Paramaribo: Calling for stronger India-Trinidad and Tobago cooperation across various sectors, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it is imperative for "deep complementarities" between the two nations to evolve into a pillar of strength and stability.
Writing in the Trinidad and Tobago Daily Express newspaper on Thursday ahead of his visit to the country, Jaishankar said the ties between the two countries reflect a "unique convergence of history, human connection, and shared aspirations".
The bilateral relationship has evolved from the movement of people to a partnership of purpose, he said.
"Today, as we navigate an increasingly turbulent and unpredictable world, it is imperative that these ties must use their deep complementarities to evolve into a pillar of strength and stability for both our countries," he said.
Jaishankar, who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an official visit to the Caribbean nation last year, said that his current visit will be aimed at deepening cooperation and discussing further possibilities.
"In the year that has passed, much has changed in the world and the region. These developments have only underlined the value of our partnership and the compelling logic of developing it further," Jaishankar said.
He touched upon the levels of collaboration reached during the last visit, including steps for development cooperation and signing of agreement on Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), and said, "But there is much more that we can do together, which is what I hope to explore during my visit." "Both India and Trinidad and Tobago share a history shaped by colonialism, and a subsequent journey defined by the assertion of sovereignty and democratic choice.
"Today, as vibrant democracies and market economies, our societies continue to draw strength from diversity and pluralism. This shared historical experience and democratic ethos provide a durable foundation for our contemporary partnership," he said.
Jaishankar noted the significant uptick witnessed in bilateral trade, almost doubling in the last five years to now reach a level of USD 350 million.
He added that trade in sectors such as health and pharmaceuticals, automobiles and machinery, iron and steel, textiles, has also increased.
Jaishankar stressed at the "immense possibilities" for bilateral cooperation, expanded by India's "massive transformation in the past decade".
He also said that experiences from India's development could offer relevant models for Trinidad and Tobago's transformation.
The minister said that the 5Cs of 'Community, Culture, Cricket, Caricom and Commonwealth' each provide an added dimension to the partnership.
"And they are set against the larger backdrop of the solidarity of the Global South and India's consistent support for Small Island Developing States," he said.
"We have stood with each other in difficult times, most notably during the Covid pandemic. As we contemplate the uncertain-ties of the future, this confidence will stand us in good stead," he added.
Jaishankar is on a three-nation trip to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. The visit is aimed at further strengthening India's strategic and cultural ties with the Caribbean nations.