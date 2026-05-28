Jaishankar Meets Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides And EU Foreign Ministers
Jaishankar discussed the situation in West Asia conflict, as well as India’s interests in the Mediterranean, with President Christodoulides.
By PTI
Published : May 28, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and held wide-ranging talks on bilateral ties and the West Asia conflict. “Delighted to call on President @Christodulides of the Republic of Cyprus today. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.
“The recent State Visit saw significant outcomes, taking our partnership to its next phase. Assured the President of (a) strong follow up. Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East, as also India’s interests in the Mediterranean.” the minister said.
Christodoulides came to India for a three-day visit roughly a week ago. During the visit, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which the two sides signed six agreements for deeper cooperation in areas of innovation, technology, education and culture, besides agreeing to soon conclude a comprehensive partnership on migration and mobility.
Jaishankar also attended an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus and discussed “practical collaborations” and “shared interests” in the emerging multipolar order.
Delighted to call on President @Christodulides of the Republic of Cyprus today. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2026
The recent State Visit saw significant outcomes, taking our partnership to its next phase. Assured the President… pic.twitter.com/mHmiETjMyB
He arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday to participate in the meeting being held in Limassol amid the West Asia conflict and other geopolitical issues concerning Europe and the wider region.
“Our partnership with the EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.
Jaishankar also called on the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The recent State Visit saw significant outcomes, taking our partnership to its next phase. Assured the President of strong follow up," Jaishankar posted on X. India and Cyprus unveiled a five-year roadmap for defence cooperation last week during the visit of President Christodoulides to India.
Jaishankar also discussed the situation in West Asia/Middle East, as well as India’s interests in the Mediterranean, with President Christodoulides.
He also held a meeting with Jose Manuel Albares, who is the foreign minister of the EU and minister of cooperation in the Spanish government, on the sidelines of the Gymnich.
“Discussed further steps for our trade, technology, defence and P2P ties. Appreciate his views on ongoing global and regional developments,” he said in a social media post.
The Gymnich meetings are informal gatherings of EU foreign ministers, held periodically to discuss major geo-economic challenges, security and strategic matters. The minister also held quick meetings with the foreign ministers of the Netherlands, Poland, France, Slovakia and Estonia, and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski on the sidelines of the Gymnich.
Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, battlefield developments and efforts to achieve a "comprehensive and lasting peace".
"As Europe steps up its responsibility, we would welcome India's strong voice and input," Sybiha said in a social media post after the meeting.
He also discussed India-EU cooperation with Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on Wednesday.
"Pleasure to meet EU HRVP @kajakallas this evening. Our discussions covered India-EU cooperation and the situation in West Asia/Middle East," he posted on X after the meeting.
The engagements came as India and the European Union concluded a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) earlier this year, marking a new chapter in their economic and strategic relations. The relations between India and the EU have been on an upswing in the last few years.
The EU, as a bloc, is India's largest trading partner in goods. For the financial year 2024-25, India's total trade in goods with the EU was worth about USD 136 billion, with exports around USD 76 billion and imports at USD 60 billion.