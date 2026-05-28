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Jaishankar Meets Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides And EU Foreign Ministers

In this image posted on May 28, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Republic of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides during the informal Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, in Cyprus. ( PTI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and held wide-ranging talks on bilateral ties and the West Asia conflict. “Delighted to call on President @Christodulides of the Republic of Cyprus today. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

“The recent State Visit saw significant outcomes, taking our partnership to its next phase. Assured the President of (a) strong follow up. Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East, as also India’s interests in the Mediterranean.” the minister said.

Christodoulides came to India for a three-day visit roughly a week ago. During the visit, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which the two sides signed six agreements for deeper cooperation in areas of innovation, technology, education and culture, besides agreeing to soon conclude a comprehensive partnership on migration and mobility.

Jaishankar also attended an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus and discussed “practical collaborations” and “shared interests” in the emerging multipolar order.

He arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday to participate in the meeting being held in Limassol amid the West Asia conflict and other geopolitical issues concerning Europe and the wider region.

“Our partnership with the EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Jaishankar also called on the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The recent State Visit saw significant outcomes, taking our partnership to its next phase. Assured the President of strong follow up," Jaishankar posted on X. India and Cyprus unveiled a five-year roadmap for defence cooperation last week during the visit of President Christodoulides to India.