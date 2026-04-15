Jaishankar Meets Austrian Chancellor Stocker
The two leaders discussed ways to bolster the overall ambit of the bilateral ties including in areas of trade and technology.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and discussed ways to bolster the overall ambit of the bilateral ties including in areas of trade and technology. The meeting came a day ahead of Stocker's wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Austrian Chancellor landed in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to shore up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. It is his first official trip to India. "We discussed trade, technology, innovation, and the strategic partnership between the EU and India -- topics that matter more than ever in times of geopolitical uncertainty," Stocker said on social media.
Delighted to call on Federal Chancellor Dr. Christian Stocker @_Cstocker of Austria, as he begins his first official visit to India.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 15, 2026
Confident that his discussions with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will open new avenues for greater cooperation across various domains. pic.twitter.com/Rxa7sTUoZv
"Austria and India have maintained diplomatic relations for over 75 years, and today that foundation feels stronger than ever," he said. Jaishankar, on his part, said: "Confident that his discussions with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will open new avenues for greater cooperation across various domains."
The Austrian leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Federal Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, senior officials and business leaders. Modi had visited Austria in July 2024 that has substantially elevated the contemporary relations between the two countries.
"The visit of Federal Chancellor Stocker also reflects the shared commitment of both countries to further deepen and expand partnership in new areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said last week.
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