ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Meets Austrian Chancellor Stocker

In this image posted on April 15, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Austria Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker during a meeting ( PTI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and discussed ways to bolster the overall ambit of the bilateral ties including in areas of trade and technology. The meeting came a day ahead of Stocker's wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Austrian Chancellor landed in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to shore up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. It is his first official trip to India. "We discussed trade, technology, innovation, and the strategic partnership between the EU and India -- topics that matter more than ever in times of geopolitical uncertainty," Stocker said on social media.