Jaishankar Launches IIT-Madras Global, Move To Make Institute A Multinational University

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar witnesses the exchange of MoUs between IIT Madras and leading industry, academic & government partners from multiple countries, during the inauguration ceremony of Global Research Foundation at IIT Madras, in Chennai on Friday. ( ANI )

Chennai: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday launched an initiative aimed at positioning the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) as the world's first multinational IIT with campuses, research and startups abroad.

The initiative, IITM Global, seeks to drive innovation and entrepreneurship with a clear focus on societal impact. IIT Madras, through this initiative, also targets to expand its global presence by enabling international research, innovation, startup engagement, and academic collaborations.

Speaking on India assisting foreign countries, Jaishankar said, "An IIT Madras Campus in Tanzania is a way by which Indian foreign policy has leveraged the capabilities of an institution here to make a huge impact".

As part of the IITM Global rollout, the institute has signed a series of high-impact memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with leading multinational institutions and partners across key global regions.

These include three MoUs in the United States, one in the United Kingdom, three in Germany, three in Dubai, three across the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore and Malaysia, and six under the India-for-Global initiative. The partnerships are focused on joint research, industry and startup collaboration, global talent and knowledge exchange, and translating deep-tech innovation into real-world applications.

IIT Madras, Director V Kamakoti, said IITM Global Research Foundation is a global outreach initiative of the institute, aimed at strengthening international collaborations. The initiative follows a four-pronged approach, he said.