ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar In France For G7 meet; West Asia Crisis Tops Agenda

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday travelled to France for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, which will discuss the West Asia crisis with a focus on coordinating efforts to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for international shipping.

While India is not a G7 member, it has been invited as a partner country by France, the current chair of the powerful bloc. Top diplomats from the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and the UK are attending the meeting.

The external affairs minister will visit Abbaye des-Vaux-de-Cernay in France on March 26 and 27 to participate in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting with partner countries, according to an official statement. Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with his counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 meeting, it said.

Besides India, France has invited Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Brazil. According to a French official, there will be a session dedicated to the crisis in West Asia. The ministers will deliberate on exploring different negotiation channels that could lead to de-escalation in the region and reopen maritime routes, the official said.