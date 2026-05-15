ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Holds Talks With Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi

In this image posted on May 15, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday held wide-ranging talks focusing on the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability. The Iranian foreign minister is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to attend a BRICS conclave.

"Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi," Jaishankar said on the social media platform 'X'. "Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest," he said. The external affairs minister also appreciated Araghchi's participation in the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting.

Araghchi is on a three-day official visit to India, marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement from Tehran since the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran more than two months ago. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held customary meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi.