Jaishankar Holds Talks With Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi
The external affairs minister also appreciated Araghchi's participation in the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday held wide-ranging talks focusing on the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability. The Iranian foreign minister is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to attend a BRICS conclave.
"Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi," Jaishankar said on the social media platform 'X'. "Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest," he said. The external affairs minister also appreciated Araghchi's participation in the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting.
Araghchi is on a three-day official visit to India, marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement from Tehran since the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran more than two months ago. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held customary meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi.
India is hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting from today (May 14). India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.
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