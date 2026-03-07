ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Bhutan, Sri Lanka And Seychelles

In this image posted on March 6, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Seychelles Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Barry Faure during a meeting, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Sri Lanka and Bhutan, and discussed ways to further boost India's cooperation with the two neighbouring countries. On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue here, Jaishankar also met the foreign ministers of Seychelles, Rwanda and the cabinet secretary for foreign affairs of Kenya. "Delighted to meet @FMBhutan Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel on the sidelines of #RaisinaDialogue2026. Reaffirmed our commitment to deepen our unique partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.