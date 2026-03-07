ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Bhutan, Sri Lanka And Seychelles

On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue here, Jaishankar also met foreign ministers of Seychelles, Rwanda and the cabinet secretary for foreign affairs of Kenya.

In this image posted on March 6, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Seychelles Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Barry Faure during a meeting, in New Delhi.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 7, 2026 at 8:32 AM IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Sri Lanka and Bhutan, and discussed ways to further boost India's cooperation with the two neighbouring countries.

On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue here, Jaishankar also met the foreign ministers of Seychelles, Rwanda and the cabinet secretary for foreign affairs of Kenya.

"Delighted to meet @FMBhutan Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel on the sidelines of #RaisinaDialogue2026. Reaffirmed our commitment to deepen our unique partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.

In another post, he said, "A warm discussion with FM @HMVijithaHerath of Sri Lanka this afternoon on our bilateral ties and regional situation. #VisionMAHASAGAR and #NeighbourhoodFirst continue to guide our endeavours."

The Raisina Dialogue, organised by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, is regarded as India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics that brings together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts and academics. The 11th edition of the dialogue was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another post, Jaishankar said, "A good meeting with Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs @MusaliaMudavadi of Kenya in Delhi. Discussed realising the full potential of our ties."

"Great to catch up with FM @BarryFaure of Seychelles. Discussed the follow-up to the recent Presidential visit," he said. Jaishankar also shared photos of the bilateral meetings. "A productive meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of Rwanda @onduhungirehe this evening. Our conversation focused on taking forward our economic and digital cooperation," he said.

