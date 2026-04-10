Jaishankar Calls On Mauritius President Gokhool, Conveys Greetings From President Murmu, PM Modi
Jaishankar also met his counterparts from Nepal, Bhutan and Seychelles and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.
By PTI
Published : April 10, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Port Louis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Our conversation reflected the warmth of our friendship and the steadfast commitment to further advancing India-Mauritius partnership," he said in a post on X after meeting President Gokhool.
Honoured to call on President Dharambeer Gokhool of Mauritius.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 10, 2026
Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi.
Our conversation reflected the warmth of our friendship and the steadfast commitment to further advancing 🇮🇳-🇲🇺 partnership.… pic.twitter.com/uLeAB7CyJ0
Jaishankar, who is in Mauritius to attend the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, also met Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the former prime minister and leader of the MSM Party. "Value his strong commitment to India-Mauritius partnership," he said.
The minister also met his counterparts from Nepal, Bhutan and Seychelles and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.
"Glad to meet FM Shishir Khanal @shisir of Nepal this afternoon. Congratulated him on his appointment. Discussed realising the full potential of the India-Nepal partnership by deeper collaboration in different sectors," he posted on X.
Glad to meet FM Shishir Khanal @shisir of Nepal this afternoon. Congratulated him on his appointment.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 10, 2026
Discussed realising the full potential of the 🇮🇳 🇳🇵 partnership by deeper collaboration in different sectors. pic.twitter.com/wKopzovHBi
Jaishankar, who held a "warm conversation" with Bhutan's Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel in Port Louis, said, "Our unique and time-tested partnership continues to progress and prosper."
A warm conversation today with @FMBhutan D. N. Dhungyel in Port Louis.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 10, 2026
Our unique and time-tested partnership continues to progress and prosper.
🇮🇳 🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/2NHGmuTHGg
The minister also met Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure on the sidelines of the conference. "India is committed to supporting Seychelles in meeting current economic challenges. Welcomed the steps in implementing the Special Economic Package," Jaishankar said.
A day earlier, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to Mauritius’ development by witnessing a Special Economic Package Level of Effort (LoE), inaugurating 11 community projects, and launching the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Key agreements also covered higher education and hydrography cooperation.
Jaishankar on Thursday announced that India would soon position a Defence Attache in Mauritius. "This will surely strengthen our growing engagements," he added. From Mauritius, Jaishankar will travel to the United Arab Emirates this weekend.
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