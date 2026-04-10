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Jaishankar Calls On Mauritius President Gokhool, Conveys Greetings From President Murmu, PM Modi

In this image posted on April 10, 2026, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, left, exchanges a handshake with Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool during a meeting in Mauritius. ( PTI )

Port Louis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our conversation reflected the warmth of our friendship and the steadfast commitment to further advancing India-Mauritius partnership," he said in a post on X after meeting President Gokhool.

Jaishankar, who is in Mauritius to attend the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, also met Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the former prime minister and leader of the MSM Party. "Value his strong commitment to India-Mauritius partnership," he said.

The minister also met his counterparts from Nepal, Bhutan and Seychelles and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.