Jaisalmer Bus Fire | Bus Was Registered In Chittorgarh As A Non-AC Bus

The bus owner later modified it into an AC bus, violating the rules, but transport officials did not notice this change

Jaisalmer Bus Fire
People try to douse the fames after a bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan (Etv Bharat)
Published : October 15, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

Chittorgarh: A recent bus accident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has revealed major safety lapses. The bus, originally registered in Chittorgarh as a non-AC vehicle, was illegally modified into an AC bus by its owner, a violation unnoticed by transport officials. Following the incident, officials of the Chittorgarh Transport Department were surprised. Inspections of other buses from the same operator are now underway.

Following Rajasthan government orders, Chittorgarh District Collector Alok Ranjan visited the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Wednesday and sought details about the bus registration from Transport Officer Nemichand Pareek and District Transport Officer Neeraj Shah.

During the enquiry, officials confirmed that the bus was initially registered as a non-AC vehicle but was later modified, thereby violating regulations. Alok Ranjan then reviewed the registration documents and inspected the RTO office as part of the investigation following the October 14 accident, in which 21 people were killed.

Neeraj Shah said, "In the department records, the bus was registered in Chittorgarh as a non-AC vehicle. The modifications made by the owner can only be confirmed after an investigation. The bus was billed on May 21, and its body was completed within three months before registration. Any modifications made within 15 days after registration can only be explained by the vehicle owner."

The accident happened 14 days after the bus began operating. The bus started service on October 1, and the accident occurred on October 14, shortly after modifications had been made following its registration. This serious incident with a recently registered bus has raised significant concerns.

