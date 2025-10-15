ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaisalmer Bus Fire | Bus Was Registered In Chittorgarh As A Non-AC Bus

People try to douse the fames after a bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan ( Etv Bharat )

Chittorgarh: A recent bus accident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has revealed major safety lapses. The bus, originally registered in Chittorgarh as a non-AC vehicle, was illegally modified into an AC bus by its owner, a violation unnoticed by transport officials. Following the incident, officials of the Chittorgarh Transport Department were surprised. Inspections of other buses from the same operator are now underway.

Following Rajasthan government orders, Chittorgarh District Collector Alok Ranjan visited the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Wednesday and sought details about the bus registration from Transport Officer Nemichand Pareek and District Transport Officer Neeraj Shah.

During the enquiry, officials confirmed that the bus was initially registered as a non-AC vehicle but was later modified, thereby violating regulations. Alok Ranjan then reviewed the registration documents and inspected the RTO office as part of the investigation following the October 14 accident, in which 21 people were killed.