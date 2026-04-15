ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaisalmer Consumer Court Fines Soft Drink Company For Selling Contaminated Beverage

Jaisalmer: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a significant and strict ruling. In a case of a contaminated beverage (Maaza), the Commission has held the relevant parties, including the international beverage company Coca-Cola responsible, and directed them to pay a fine of Rs 2,00,000 to the State Consumer Welfare Fund.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Commission has also ordered the payment of Rs 40,000 for mental and financial damages, and Rs 10,000 for litigation expenses. Advocate Prathamesh Acharya stated that Tushar Purohit, a resident of Jaisalmer's Dhibba Pada locality, purchased a crate of Maaza on July 16, 2025. When the sealed bottles were opened, a large piece of plastic was found inside one, raising concerns of serious health risk.

During the probe, it was revealed that the manufacturing date on the bottle was March 16, 2025, meaning the plastic piece had been present in the bottle for nearly four months prior to purchase. Despite this, the product continued to be displayed for sale in the market, raising serious questions about the company's quality inspection system.