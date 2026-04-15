Jaisalmer Consumer Court Fines Soft Drink Company For Selling Contaminated Beverage
Coca-Cola fined Rs 2 lakh for plastic piece inside Mazaa bottle, including Rs 50,000 compensation to complainant, reports Tanmay Bissa.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Jaisalmer: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a significant and strict ruling. In a case of a contaminated beverage (Maaza), the Commission has held the relevant parties, including the international beverage company Coca-Cola responsible, and directed them to pay a fine of Rs 2,00,000 to the State Consumer Welfare Fund.
Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Commission has also ordered the payment of Rs 40,000 for mental and financial damages, and Rs 10,000 for litigation expenses. Advocate Prathamesh Acharya stated that Tushar Purohit, a resident of Jaisalmer's Dhibba Pada locality, purchased a crate of Maaza on July 16, 2025. When the sealed bottles were opened, a large piece of plastic was found inside one, raising concerns of serious health risk.
During the probe, it was revealed that the manufacturing date on the bottle was March 16, 2025, meaning the plastic piece had been present in the bottle for nearly four months prior to purchase. Despite this, the product continued to be displayed for sale in the market, raising serious questions about the company's quality inspection system.
The bill issued by the seller contained a clause stating, "Goods once sold will not be taken back", which made it difficult for the complainant to return the product and forced them to resort to judicial proceedings.
Advocate Acharya stated that during the hearing, the complainant's counsel presented substantial evidence, including the contaminated beverage bottle. Upon inspection, a piece of plastic was clearly visible. The evidence proved decisive in the case, and presiding officer Pawan Kumar Ojha (chairman) and member Ramesh Kumar God ruled in favour of the complainant.
The Commission stated in its order that such negligence on the part of a reputable multinational company is extremely serious, as a direct threat to consumer health. It made it clear that ignoring consumer rights is unacceptable under any circumstances, and said that strict penalties are necessary in such cases to ensure that companies become more responsible for quality and safety standards in the future.