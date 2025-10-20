ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaisalmer: A Diwali Of Duty And Devotion On The Border

Jaisalmer: This Diwali at the Jaisalmer international border with Pakistan carried a special significance. Following the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers celebrated the festival on the sands of the frontier. As candles and diyas illuminated the dunes, the soldiers sent a reassuring message to the nation: "As long as we guard the border, your Diwali is safe."

At several outposts along the India-Pakistan border, the festival became a confluence of light and vigilance. "For us, the border is home," said one soldier. "Our greatest joy," they said, "is knowing that the people of the country can celebrate Diwali peacefully."

BSP Soldiers celebrate Diwali on Border (ETV Bharat)

This spirit was heightened by the recent triumph of Operation Sindoor. For the BSF, this was the first Diwali since that mission, one which strengthened India’s border defences through courage and strategy. BSF officer Sawai Singh shared, "Operation Sindoor has inspired new energy among us. This Diwali is a symbol of victory and awareness."