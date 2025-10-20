Jaisalmer: A Diwali Of Duty And Devotion On The Border
BSF soldiers celebrated Diwali at the Jaisalmer border after Operation Sindoor, lighting lamps of patriotism and assuring the nation of peace and security.
Jaisalmer: This Diwali at the Jaisalmer international border with Pakistan carried a special significance. Following the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers celebrated the festival on the sands of the frontier. As candles and diyas illuminated the dunes, the soldiers sent a reassuring message to the nation: "As long as we guard the border, your Diwali is safe."
At several outposts along the India-Pakistan border, the festival became a confluence of light and vigilance. "For us, the border is home," said one soldier. "Our greatest joy," they said, "is knowing that the people of the country can celebrate Diwali peacefully."
This spirit was heightened by the recent triumph of Operation Sindoor. For the BSF, this was the first Diwali since that mission, one which strengthened India’s border defences through courage and strategy. BSF officer Sawai Singh shared, "Operation Sindoor has inspired new energy among us. This Diwali is a symbol of victory and awareness."
"We are not just daughters of our homes, but daughters of the nation. Our vigilance keeps the country's lamps burning," said the women soldiers of the BSF. For them, Diwali meant sacrifice and service.
Despite increased activity across the border, the soldiers maintained unwavering vigilance. BSF officer Rajesh explained, "We never lower our guard. Even on Diwali, we protect every light."
The celebrations also reflected deep bonds of brotherhood. Soldiers exchanged sweets, embraced, and connected with their families through video calls. Some showed their children the brightly lit dunes through their phone screens.
"The border is our home," said another soldier. As the sun set behind the Thar Desert, diyas glimmered across the sand, and echoes of "Jai Hind" filled the night air.
