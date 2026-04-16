ETV Bharat / bharat

Jairam Ramesh Reveals Opposition's Demand, Says True Intent Of Bills Brought By Govt 'Mischievous'

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the true intent of the bills being brought by the government in the garb of implementing women's quota law is mischievous and they have to be rejected completely in their present shape and form.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the three bills are being taken up in Lok Sabha and the packaging and marketing is women's reservation but the fundamentals have to do with delimitation.

"Many concerns have been raised from across the country regarding the delimitation proposals that privilege a few populous states where the BJP is strong now. The relative strength of a number of states in the Lok Sabha will actually decline," Ramesh said on X.

The way delimitation has actually been done in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir shows how "diabolically the Modi-Shah duo work" he said. "The true intent of these Bills is mischievous, their content devious, and their damage enormous. They have to be rejected completely in their present shape and form," Ramesh asserted.

"The Opposition demand is simple: Reserve one-third of the current strength of the Lok Sabha of 543 for women along with reservation for women belonging to SC, ST, and OBC communities," he said.