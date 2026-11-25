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Jairam Ramesh Recalls Ambedkar's Speech Crediting Cong For ‘Smooth Sailing’ Of Draft Constitution

AICC General Secretary (Communications) and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at the AICC office, in New Delhi on Friday, May 1, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday recalled B R Ambedkar's iconic speech while moving the draft Constitution for adoption 77 years ago, acknowledging the Congress's role in ensuring its "smooth sailing" and also touching upon themes of social justice and equality. Ramesh said Ambedkar's speech was magnificent, for the ages, and ever relevant.

He said 77 years ago today, Dr B R Ambedkar made one of the most iconic, influential and immortal speeches of 20th century India. "He (Ambedkar) was speaking in the Constituent Assembly while moving the draft Constitution for adoption. It was to be adopted the next day," Ramesh said. He said it is worth recalling some of the basic themes of this speech in Ambedkar's own unforgettable words.

"The possibility of chaos (in the Constituent Assembly) was reduced to nil by the existence of the Congress party inside the Assembly, which brought into its proceedings a sense of order and discipline. The Congress party is entitled to all the credit for the smooth sailing of the Draft Constitution in the Assembly," Ambedkar was quoted as saying by Ramesh. The Congress leader also recalled Ambedkar's words that it is quite possible for this newborn democracy to retain its form but give place to dictatorship. "If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, we must hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives," Ambedkar said. "Bhakti in religion may be a road to salvation of the soul. But in politics, bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship," the leader, also known as the architect of the Constitution, had said. Ramesh pointed out that Ambedkar had also said we must make our political democracy a social democracy as well.