ETV Bharat / bharat

Jairam Ramesh Questions Centre Over 'Contradictory' Remarks By Lt Gen Rahul Singh

"On Aug 25, 2026, the former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan made his own revelations on this jugalbandi - which are simply opposite to what Lt. Gen Singh had said. The nation is confused. What is going on here?" he said.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "On July 4 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Rahul Singh had revealed the very disturbingly deep nature of the Pakistan-China jugalbandi during Operation Sindoor."

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Jairam Ramesh on Thursday questioned the Narendra Modi-led government over what he described as "contradictory" remarks by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul Singh and former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan regarding the role of China and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asking whether there was a "deeper plan to change the narrative."

Ramesh further questioned whether the developments were part of a broader attempt to alter the public narrative surrounding the military operation.

"Is there some deeper plan to change the narrative? Is this part of the calibrated capitulation to China on the part of the Modi Govt that has been in clear evidence for a long while since the PM's infamous clean chit to China on June 2020 and the record trade deficits with China that his Government has presided over?" he said.

"The nation needs to know," the Congress leader added. Ramesh's comments came after General Chauhan, speaking at the 'VIMARSH' event on Operation Sindoor and its aftermath at the Vivekananda International Foundation, said Pakistan had been unable to obtain evidence of targets being hit despite attempts to access commercial satellite imagery.

Chauhan said commercial satellite imagery from both US and Chinese companies was available, but access depended on contracts, payments and waiting periods.

He said Pakistan initially attempted to obtain satellite imagery to determine the results of its strikes and later tried other Chinese satellites, but "since they are not able to hit any target, they got no evidence."

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.