ETV Bharat / bharat

Jairam Ramesh Questions India’s 7.8% GDP Growth, Alleges Data Manipulation

New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised the Centre over India’s 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27. He alleged that the Modi government is fixing the GDP data to hide the country’s “bleak economic reality.”

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the difference between nominal and real GDP, which he said was expected to reflect inflation. "The gap between nominal and real GDP is supposed to represent inflation - and according to the Government, the difference is just 2.3%. But this quarter has seen runaway Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation of >9%. This is an obvious discrepancy," Ramesh said.

Ramesh claimed the discrepancy was created by changes made by the Centre in the method of calculating GDP. "This discrepancy has been manufactured by the Modi Government, which has changed the methodology for calculating the GDP twice this year. In June, just in time for this latest round of GDP estimates, it moved away from the WPI for its calculation," he said.

He further argued that if the government released “honest numbers”, the real growth figure would be much lower. "It's a point that many, including the Modi Government's own former Chief Economic Advisor, have made previously," he said.

Taking a dig at the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Ramesh said, "Make in India has achieved very little, but the Modi Government's signature Make in India scheme continues unabated." His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the 7.8 per cent real GDP growth and said it reflected the “collective strength” of the people.

In a video message on X, PM Modi congratulated citizens for their hard work and said India had maintained its growth momentum despite global challenges such as conflicts, crises and disrupted supply chains. "A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition for “spreading despair” and “echoing falsehoods”. He stressed the need to maintain the growth momentum and build an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, while calling for greater focus on “Swadeshi, Vocal for Local”.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period.

Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26. The growth was also higher than the 7 per cent Q1 FY27 growth estimate earlier projected by the Reserve Bank of India.

Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent.