Jairam Ramesh Questions India’s 7.8% GDP Growth, Alleges Data Manipulation
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government is manipulating GDP data to hide India’s weak economic reality.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised the Centre over India’s 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27. He alleged that the Modi government is fixing the GDP data to hide the country’s “bleak economic reality.”
In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the difference between nominal and real GDP, which he said was expected to reflect inflation. "The gap between nominal and real GDP is supposed to represent inflation - and according to the Government, the difference is just 2.3%. But this quarter has seen runaway Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation of >9%. This is an obvious discrepancy," Ramesh said.
Ramesh claimed the discrepancy was created by changes made by the Centre in the method of calculating GDP. "This discrepancy has been manufactured by the Modi Government, which has changed the methodology for calculating the GDP twice this year. In June, just in time for this latest round of GDP estimates, it moved away from the WPI for its calculation," he said.
He further argued that if the government released “honest numbers”, the real growth figure would be much lower. "It's a point that many, including the Modi Government's own former Chief Economic Advisor, have made previously," he said.
Taking a dig at the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Ramesh said, "Make in India has achieved very little, but the Modi Government's signature Make in India scheme continues unabated." His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the 7.8 per cent real GDP growth and said it reflected the “collective strength” of the people.
In a video message on X, PM Modi congratulated citizens for their hard work and said India had maintained its growth momentum despite global challenges such as conflicts, crises and disrupted supply chains. "A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength," Modi said.
The Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition for “spreading despair” and “echoing falsehoods”. He stressed the need to maintain the growth momentum and build an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, while calling for greater focus on “Swadeshi, Vocal for Local”.
According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period.
Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26. The growth was also higher than the 7 per cent Q1 FY27 growth estimate earlier projected by the Reserve Bank of India.
Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent.
Real gross value added (GVA) was estimated at Rs 73.82 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 68.21 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 8.2 per cent.
The Q1 GDP estimates are subject to revisions, with MoSPI stating that improved data coverage and revisions in input data by source agencies could affect subsequent estimates. The next release of quarterly GDP estimates, covering the July-September quarter of FY27, is scheduled for November 30, 2026.
Meanwhile, former Finance Commission chairman and Institute of Economic Growth president N.K. Singh rejected allegations questioning the methodology used by the government to calculate India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), calling such claims “completely baseless”.
Responding to questions over former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg’s concerns regarding GDP calculations, Singh said changing the base year and updating the methodology is a normal exercise undertaken by countries to ensure that economic data reflects emerging trends and developments.
“As far as I know, the allegation being made against the government is completely baseless,” Singh said. He explained that countries periodically change the base year for GDP calculations as new data becomes available and new forms of economic activity emerge. "Such revisions are intended to capture changes in the structure and performance of the economy more accurately," he said.
Neelkanth Mishra, India's Executive Director at the World Bank, lashed out at the “ill-educated and egregiously wrong claims made by some” that if the 'original' base of June-2025 quarter was used, India’s GDP growth in the June-2026 quarter would be much lower.
Mishra’s comments on social media platform X were apparently aimed at former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg who had questioned India's GDP growth at 7.8 per cent for Q1 FY27, saying that it needs a closer scrutiny because the base year used to calculate the growth has changed.
Mishra rebutted such claims, saying the new GDP series “introduced in Feb-2026 cleaned up the data and also significantly improved the methodology. For those who track this for a living (and I used to be one such till 45 days ago), the downward revision in the base was known in March”.
The new series increased credibility of estimates of real output, he added. “That claim is so obviously wrong that several logical rebuttals have already been made. But bad information tends to travel further than good information, and so it is important to reiterate and reinforce the argument,” said Mishra.
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