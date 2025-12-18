ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur’s Manvendra Singh Shekhawat To Embark On India’s First Long-Distance Mountain Trail In Historic Sahyadri Expedition

His unique expertise lies in navigating high mountain ranges and dense forest trails—remote locations that are often inaccessible to satellite technology or Google Maps.

What began as a personal hobby has evolved into a professional mission for Shekhawat. As a speed hiker, mapper, outdoor educator, and co-founder of HikeX, he has dedicated himself to guiding others in safe trekking practices.

His ultimate goal is to complete India's first fully mapped, long-distance mountain trail, bridging the gap in navigation for future adventurers. Manvendra said that this expedition will be completed in 10 to 11 weeks. Currently, he aims to complete it by February 28.

“This expedition can prove to be a game-changer for trekking, mapping, and outdoor adventure in India,” said an exuberant Manvendra.

Jaipur: Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, a 33-year-old resident of Muralipura, Jaipur, is set to embark on a landmark expedition titled the 'Epic Sahyadri Trail (EST) ' in Maharashtra beginning December 21.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Manvendra said about his trail, emphasising that in many countries around the world, people explore routes that are not even visible on Google Maps. They map these routes themselves and make them available to everyone. Through the Epic Sahyadri Trail, he also wants to make a similar effort in India.

His passion for trekking led him to the world of navigation and mapping, where he treks through difficult, high mountain ranges and forest trails. Often, these places include locations where even Google Maps and satellites cannot reach.

New livelihood opportunities

Manvendra told ETV Bharat that his trail will include ancient trade routes, historical forts, Jyotirlinga sites, dense forests, and remote rural areas. He said this effort is a step towards preserving disappearing ancient trails and reconnecting people with the rich natural and cultural landscape of Maharashtra. This campaign can also create new livelihood opportunities through nature-based tourism in remote villages.

The 33-year old trekker will cover approximately 25 kilometres on foot daily during his Epic Sahyadri Trail task, equivalent to a half-marathon every day. ​​He will climb a total of approximately 98,000 meters during the entire expedition.

According to Manvendra, this effort is like climbing the height of Mount Everest every week for 11 weeks. If accessed by road, the total distance would be equivalent to the distance from Delhi to Goa. Importantly, he will navigate the entire journey himself and will not rely on any external assistance.

During the Epic Sahyadri Trail, he will have to pass through dense forests and difficult terrain, where he may run the danger of encountering wild animals like leopards, wild boars or venomous snakes like Russell's viper, krait, and cobra).

Despite this, Manvendra's resolve remains unwavering as he said he is up against most arduous and important expedition of his life.