ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur To Host Month-Long BRICS Meetings Ahead Of New Delhi Summit

Jaipur: August is set to be a landmark month for Rajasthan's capital, as Jaipur prepares to host a series of high-level BRICS ministerial meetings under India's presidency of the bloc.

Over the next three weeks, Commerce and Industry Ministers, Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, Tourism Ministers and senior policymakers from BRICS member countries will gather in the Pink City to deliberate on trade, investment, financial cooperation, tourism, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital commerce, MSME collaboration and local currency trade.

With the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 12-13 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chairmanship, the Jaipur meetings are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the summit agenda and finalising several ministerial recommendations before leaders meet in the national capital.

As the current BRICS Chair, India is holding a series of ministerial meetings ahead of the summit, with Jaipur emerging as one of the key venues. The city has already begun preparations, with major roads decorated in the traditional Leheriya theme to welcome foreign delegates and showcase Rajasthan's cultural identity.

Jaipur streets decorated with Lahariya theme to welcome guests. (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur To Open BRICS Calendar With Trade And Industry Meetings

The first phase of BRICS engagements will take place on August 6 and 7, when Commerce and Industry Ministers and senior officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia meet at the Rambagh Palace.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Jitin Prasada will represent India.

Discussions will focus on expanding intra-BRICS trade, strengthening resilient supply chains, boosting investment, promoting digital commerce and e-commerce frameworks, enhancing MSME cooperation and identifying collaborative mechanisms to address global economic challenges while strengthening economic resilience within the grouping.

Jaipur will showcase Rajasthan's royal hospitality through a grand gala dinner and cultural evening at the City Palace on August 6.

Delegates will experience Rajasthani folk music, dance, cuisine and traditional hospitality, offering them a glimpse of the state's cultural heritage. The event will also serve as a platform to showcase Rajasthan's tourism potential and strengthen its global branding before policymakers from some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

On August 7, BRICS delegates will visit Jaipur's major heritage attractions, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Amer Fort.

Besides introducing delegates to Jaipur's architectural heritage, royal history and traditional arts, the visit is also expected to showcase Rajasthan's tourism infrastructure and investment opportunities in the hospitality sector, combining diplomacy with cultural outreach.

Decoration outside JDA Building (ETV Bharat)

Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors To Meet On August 12-13

The second phase of BRICS engagements will begin on August 12 and 13, when Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors gather in Jaipur. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra will represent India.

The meetings will focus on global economic conditions, investment cooperation, macroeconomic stability, financial resilience and strengthening financial partnerships among BRICS countries.