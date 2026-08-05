Jaipur To Host Month-Long BRICS Meetings Ahead Of New Delhi Summit
Rajasthan's capital will host three phases of BRICS meetings, showcasing diplomacy, investment opportunities, tourism and cultural heritage, before the summit.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST|
Updated : August 5, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Jaipur: August is set to be a landmark month for Rajasthan's capital, as Jaipur prepares to host a series of high-level BRICS ministerial meetings under India's presidency of the bloc.
Over the next three weeks, Commerce and Industry Ministers, Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, Tourism Ministers and senior policymakers from BRICS member countries will gather in the Pink City to deliberate on trade, investment, financial cooperation, tourism, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital commerce, MSME collaboration and local currency trade.
With the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 12-13 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chairmanship, the Jaipur meetings are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the summit agenda and finalising several ministerial recommendations before leaders meet in the national capital.
As the current BRICS Chair, India is holding a series of ministerial meetings ahead of the summit, with Jaipur emerging as one of the key venues. The city has already begun preparations, with major roads decorated in the traditional Leheriya theme to welcome foreign delegates and showcase Rajasthan's cultural identity.
Jaipur To Open BRICS Calendar With Trade And Industry Meetings
The first phase of BRICS engagements will take place on August 6 and 7, when Commerce and Industry Ministers and senior officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia meet at the Rambagh Palace.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Jitin Prasada will represent India.
Discussions will focus on expanding intra-BRICS trade, strengthening resilient supply chains, boosting investment, promoting digital commerce and e-commerce frameworks, enhancing MSME cooperation and identifying collaborative mechanisms to address global economic challenges while strengthening economic resilience within the grouping.
Jaipur will showcase Rajasthan's royal hospitality through a grand gala dinner and cultural evening at the City Palace on August 6.
Delegates will experience Rajasthani folk music, dance, cuisine and traditional hospitality, offering them a glimpse of the state's cultural heritage. The event will also serve as a platform to showcase Rajasthan's tourism potential and strengthen its global branding before policymakers from some of the world's fastest-growing economies.
On August 7, BRICS delegates will visit Jaipur's major heritage attractions, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Amer Fort.
Besides introducing delegates to Jaipur's architectural heritage, royal history and traditional arts, the visit is also expected to showcase Rajasthan's tourism infrastructure and investment opportunities in the hospitality sector, combining diplomacy with cultural outreach.
Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors To Meet On August 12-13
The second phase of BRICS engagements will begin on August 12 and 13, when Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors gather in Jaipur. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra will represent India.
The meetings will focus on global economic conditions, investment cooperation, macroeconomic stability, financial resilience and strengthening financial partnerships among BRICS countries.
Key discussions are expected on promoting trade in local currencies, reducing dependence on the US dollar, facilitating cross-border financial transactions and enhancing global financial cooperation. Investment flows, financial stability and coordinated responses to global economic challenges will also feature prominently.
Together, the trade and finance meetings will position Jaipur as the principal centre of BRICS' economic and financial agenda ahead of the New Delhi Summit.
Third Phase To Focus On Tourism, AI And Sustainable Growth
The third phase will centre on tourism, with the BRICS Tourism Working Group meeting on August 19-20, followed by the BRICS Tourism Ministers' Meeting on August 21-22.
The meetings will deliberate on AI-driven tourism, safe travel, sustainable tourism, global tourism cooperation, skill development and capacity building.
Member countries are also expected to share experiences on using Artificial Intelligence to improve tourist experiences, destination promotion, travel management and tourism services.
Recommendations emerging from discussions on trade, finance and tourism are expected to contribute to the agenda of the BRICS Summit, where Heads of State and Government will take the final decisions.
Besides local currency trade, discussions will cover digital commerce, e-commerce, MSME cooperation, investment promotion, resilient supply chains, AI and emerging technologies.
With BRICS emerging as one of the world's most influential economic groupings, strengthening trade and investment while collectively addressing global economic challenges is expected to remain a central objective.
The month-long engagements are also expected to strengthen Jaipur's international profile by bringing together ministers, central bank governors and senior policymakers from leading emerging economies.
For Rajasthan, the meetings present an opportunity to showcase its strengths in investment, tourism, hospitality, handicrafts, culture and infrastructure before an influential global audience.
Security On High Alert
With ministers, central bank governors and senior officials from multiple countries participating, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Jaipur.
Special security measures will be enforced at Rambagh Palace, the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), delegates' hotels and other venues. Police, intelligence agencies, the civil administration and protocol officials are coordinating closely to ensure seamless security, traffic management, accommodation, airport logistics and delegate movement throughout the events.
The successful conduct of the meetings is expected to further strengthen Rajasthan's credentials as a preferred destination for hosting future international conferences and global events.
Beyond policy discussions, the BRICS meetings will serve as a global platform to showcase Rajasthan's cultural heritage.
The gala dinner at City Palace and the heritage tour of Amer Fort will highlight the state's folk traditions, music, dance, cuisine, palaces and forts, strengthening Rajasthan's international tourism branding.
While the final political decisions will be taken at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September, the ministerial deliberations in Jaipur are expected to shape many of those discussions.
For nearly the entire month of August, the Pink City will not only host high-level international meetings but also emerge as a centre of global diplomacy, economic cooperation and cultural outreach, reinforcing its growing importance on the international stage.
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