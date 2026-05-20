ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur Reels Under Increasing Traffic, Inadequate Public Transport

Nitesh, a daily commuter from Bindayaka to his office in Jaipur, disclosed that commuting to work in the morning by public transport is a challenge. “Buses are usually overcrowded which results in delays. The same situation persists when traveling home from work in the evening,” he said.

The report has pointed out that the vehicle density in Jaipur stands at a worrying level of 25,048 vehicles per km. More than 15 lakh vehicles move on the city's main roads every day leading to traffic jams at many locations during the peak hours from 9 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Some glaring facts have come to light in a recent report brought out by Rajasthan State Pollution Control (RSPCB) and Central Road Research Institute (CRRI). The report states that while the city’s population is around 50 lakh, the number of vehicles plying on its roads is around 35 lakh. To add to the woes, the means of public transport are woefully short.

Jaipur: Roads in Rajasthan’s capital city of Jaipur are buckling under the pressure of increasing number of vehicles. This is also a pointer towards inadequate public transport in the Pink City. The state of affairs leaves commuters hassled amidst the ever increasing number of vehicles.

A view of traffic on a Jaipur road (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Agra Road, Kartik said , “ If you miss one bus, you have to wait for a long time for the next. Getting from home to office and back again is a daunting task.”

The locals point out that the low-floor buses of Jaipur City Transport Service Limited (JCTSL) were once a major mode of public transport in the city. In 2013, 400 buses operated on 35 routes in the capital. But presently their number stands reduced to half with only 200 buses operating on 25 routes. It's been a while since the announcement of 300 new electric buses for JCTSL was made. These buses have not yet joined the JCTSL fleet. People feel that their induction can provide a significant relief to the city’s commuters.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Metro which began operations in 2015 operates within a 12 km radius from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar. The second phase of the metro project is expected to be completed by 2031 with the goal of running the service from Prahladpura to Todi Mor.

The locals say that if the second phase is completed on schedule, it would be a major relief for the city's residents.

A view of traffic on a Jaipur road (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Yogesh Goyal said the pressure on the city’s roads is ever increasing. “Jaipur is a big city and a large number of people from the other cities also visit. Efforts are underway to streamline traffic. Free-turns have been set up at many traffic points. Since small curbs often cause traffic jams, efforts are underway to address the issue by closing these curbs. Additionally, the timings of the city's approximately 300 traffic lights are also being reviewed.”

It is felt that amidst the call for using more public transport, the planners will have to first strengthen the public transport system and network catering to a larger section of the population.