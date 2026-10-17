ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Fake OLX Offers, Official Calls Used To Trap Victims’: Rajasthan Police Arrest 21 In Rs 18.60-Crore Interstate Cyber Fraud Bust

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police claimed to have arrested 21 persons in alleged interstate cyber frauds and registered 15 cases during a special drive against cybercriminals. The probe has so far uncovered 101 cybercrime complaints recorded on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), in different states and involving fraud of nearly Rs 18.60 crore, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Jaipur South, Rajarshi Raj Verma, who supervised the special campaign, said the bank accounts, transactions and connections between the accused are being investigated to uncover the entire cyber fraud network spread across several states.

Recovered gadgets including mobiles (ETV Bharat)

“During the investigation, we also found nearly Rs 45,83,504 linked to the suspected fraud in various bank accounts. Later, we examined these accounts for dubious transactions and got more evidence,” he said

Police said the accused allegedly transferred money obtained through online fraud into different bank accounts and subsequently moved the funds through net banking, UPI and other channels.

“The network included those who allowed their bank accounts to receive fraudulent funds and withdrew the money for commissions. Some accused operated as an organised gang and sold bank accounts for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per account to be used as mule accounts to receive money defrauded from people in different states,” they said.

During the operation, police also recovered 38 mobile phones, a luxury SUV, Rs 24,500 in cash and 12 Thai currency notes. “Nearly 25 bank cheque books, 20 bank passbooks, 30 ATM and debit cards and 15 fake PAN and Aadhaar cards made in the names of other individuals were also recovered,” Verma said.

The DCP said that digital devices and documents recovered from the accused were being examined to identify other members of the network. According to him, the gang lured victims with cheap vehicle offers on platforms like OLX, created fraudulent social media pages and made calls by law enforcement officers to intimidate individuals.

“The network has been linked to cyber fraud cases registered in Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. We are matching account transactions and complaint records to establish the full extent of the network,” he said.