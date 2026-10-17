‘Fake OLX Offers, Official Calls Used To Trap Victims’: Rajasthan Police Arrest 21 In Rs 18.60-Crore Interstate Cyber Fraud Bust
The special operation was launched to identify and dismantle cyber fraud networks operating through mule bank accounts, reports Ashwini Pareek
Published : October 17, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police claimed to have arrested 21 persons in alleged interstate cyber frauds and registered 15 cases during a special drive against cybercriminals. The probe has so far uncovered 101 cybercrime complaints recorded on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), in different states and involving fraud of nearly Rs 18.60 crore, officials said.
The special operations was launched to identify and dismantle cyber fraud networks operating through mule bank accounts.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Jaipur South, Rajarshi Raj Verma, who supervised the special campaign, said the bank accounts, transactions and connections between the accused are being investigated to uncover the entire cyber fraud network spread across several states.
“During the investigation, we also found nearly Rs 45,83,504 linked to the suspected fraud in various bank accounts. Later, we examined these accounts for dubious transactions and got more evidence,” he said
Police said the accused allegedly transferred money obtained through online fraud into different bank accounts and subsequently moved the funds through net banking, UPI and other channels.
“The network included those who allowed their bank accounts to receive fraudulent funds and withdrew the money for commissions. Some accused operated as an organised gang and sold bank accounts for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per account to be used as mule accounts to receive money defrauded from people in different states,” they said.
#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: DCP Rajarshi Raj Verma says, "In Jaipur South, we launched a special campaign to prevent cybercrime, for which dedicated teams were formed at both the circle and police station levels. These included technical and field teams. Over the past few days,… pic.twitter.com/ufVHO8H0tn— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
During the operation, police also recovered 38 mobile phones, a luxury SUV, Rs 24,500 in cash and 12 Thai currency notes. “Nearly 25 bank cheque books, 20 bank passbooks, 30 ATM and debit cards and 15 fake PAN and Aadhaar cards made in the names of other individuals were also recovered,” Verma said.
The DCP said that digital devices and documents recovered from the accused were being examined to identify other members of the network. According to him, the gang lured victims with cheap vehicle offers on platforms like OLX, created fraudulent social media pages and made calls by law enforcement officers to intimidate individuals.
“The network has been linked to cyber fraud cases registered in Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. We are matching account transactions and complaint records to establish the full extent of the network,” he said.
Verma said that Jaipur South Police in the district seized 542 mobile phones valued at about Rs 1.05 crore and returned them to their respective complainants.
“Cyber fraud money totalling Rs 8.84 crore was frozen in bank accounts during the special operation. The frozen amount represents money held in the accounts and should not be confused with the amount actually refunded to victims,” he said.
More about special campaign
Between January 1 and October 17, 2026, 25,808 of 31,976 pending cybercrime complaints in the district had been resolved.
Under Operation Vajra Prahar 2.0, police said Rs 1.77 crore was refunded to victims in cyber fraud cases. Another Rs 93.84 lakh was returned to complainants in connection with 1,045 complaints registered on the MRM portal.
To increase awareness about cybercrime, police conducted programmes in 20 schools and colleges, educating more than 7,000 people about cybersecurity, online fraud prevention and reporting suspicious transactions.
Police also traced 944 wanted cybercriminals in different states using information available on the coordination portal. Notices were served in the concerned cases, and information was sent to the respective police stations for further action.
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