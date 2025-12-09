ETV Bharat / bharat

Vision Impairments In Children On Rise From Cellphone Addiction, Says New Study By Jaipur Hospital

Youth engrossed in their smartphones as they queue up outside an Apple Store in Delhi for the launch of the iPhone 17 series in September (file photo) ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur has raised an alarm on a topic that parents have suspected for long and educators have regularly warned us about. While the jury is out on whether mobile phones are making our youth and children "Smart", there's now irrefutable data indicating these devices are causing significant eye problems for children, with the number of children suffering from eye problems having risen since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Jaipur hospital's recent data has raised concerns, after nearly 40 per cent of children visiting its eye specialty out-patient department (OPD) were found to be suffering from some form of eye ailments. Doctors say the biggest reason for this is the increased use of mobile phones and digital screens.

Dr Pankaj Sharma, an ophthalmologist at the hospital, said children first became addicted to cellphones during the pandemic's enforced online learning schedule. And this addiction persists, with cases of eye diseases among children rapidly increasing over the last 3-4 years. Mobile phone addiction is considered the primary reason behind this.

Dr Sharma said children's dependence on mobile screens for online learning and entertainment increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, children now use mobile phones or tablets for 3-6 hours a day, which is directly affecting their eyes.