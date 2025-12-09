Vision Impairments In Children On Rise From Cellphone Addiction, Says New Study By Jaipur Hospital
Sawai Man Singh Hospital ophthalmologist identifies Covid-induced online learning as its origin, causing dry eyes, myopia, irritation, headaches, screen-induced stress in children between 6-15.
Jaipur: The Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur has raised an alarm on a topic that parents have suspected for long and educators have regularly warned us about. While the jury is out on whether mobile phones are making our youth and children "Smart", there's now irrefutable data indicating these devices are causing significant eye problems for children, with the number of children suffering from eye problems having risen since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Jaipur hospital's recent data has raised concerns, after nearly 40 per cent of children visiting its eye specialty out-patient department (OPD) were found to be suffering from some form of eye ailments. Doctors say the biggest reason for this is the increased use of mobile phones and digital screens.
Dr Pankaj Sharma, an ophthalmologist at the hospital, said children first became addicted to cellphones during the pandemic's enforced online learning schedule. And this addiction persists, with cases of eye diseases among children rapidly increasing over the last 3-4 years. Mobile phone addiction is considered the primary reason behind this.
Dr Sharma said children's dependence on mobile screens for online learning and entertainment increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, children now use mobile phones or tablets for 3-6 hours a day, which is directly affecting their eyes.
He said before the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the number of children coming to the eye OPD with various eye diseases was few. But Covid-19 has significantly increased mobile addiction among children, causing the emergence of some common illnesses in them, including dry eyes, myopia (short-sightedness), eye irritation, headaches, and screen-induced visual stress. Children aged 6-15 are particularly affected, he added.
Dr Sharma said the addiction is so rampant among children that they often inadvertently peer into the screens too closely, that too, in dark rooms, causing the bright light from the screens to damage their eyes. As a result, more and more children need glasses, while those who already wore glasses, are seeing their power rise.
Long screen times reduce blinking, causing our eyes to dry out, accelerating vision loss. According to doctors, if not addressed promptly, this condition could worsen. Myopia rates in children could increase in the coming years, increasing the risk of eyeglass requirements.
