Jaipur Doctors Restore BTech Student’s Vision After Rare Brain-Area Cyst Surgery
Months of uncertainty ended when Jaipur doctors identified a hidden sinus cyst, performed emergency surgery and prevented permanent blindness in a teenager.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Jaipur: Doctors at the ENT Department of Sawai Man Singh Hospital have restored the vision of a 19-year-old B.Tech student suffering from a rare condition called sphenoid mucocele. The student’s eyesight had deteriorated dramatically from a normal 6/6 to just 1/60, and he had even lost the ability to recognise colours.
Despite consulting ophthalmologists and neurologists, the exact cause remained undetected for months. Eventually, he was referred to the ENT department, where CT and MRI scans revealed a sphenoid mucocele, a cyst in the sphenoid sinus which compressed his optic nerve causing rapid vision loss.
Under the guidance of senior professor Dr Rekha Harshvardhan, Associate Professor Dr Vikas Rohila and his team performed a complex surgery to remove the cyst and relieve pressure on the optic nerve.
The operation was successful and the student’s vision improved remarkably from 1/60 to 6/18. He can now see clearly and distinguish colours again, said Dr Rekha Harshvardhan adding, given the patient’s condition, immediate surgery was essential to prevent permanent blindness.
Dr Vikas Rohila added that the student had lost nearly 90 per cent of his vision and could not even identify objects placed a foot away.
The team that conducted the surgery included Dr Vikas Rohila, Dr Shelly, Dr Satender, and Dr Nilanshi. Doctors described the recovery as exceptional, with the patient’s eyesight showing dramatic improvement soon after the procedure.
Sphenoid mucoceles are extremely uncommon and often difficult to diagnose because their symptoms mimic neurological and ophthalmic disorders. Medical experts say only a limited number of such vision-threatening cases are reported each year. Tertiary care centres however have successfully handled similar complex skull-base and sinus surgeries in the past.
Doctors say early diagnosis and timely intervention were crucial. "Left untreated, the condition could have caused irreversible blindness," they added.
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