ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur Doctors Restore BTech Student’s Vision After Rare Brain-Area Cyst Surgery

Jaipur: Doctors at the ENT Department of Sawai Man Singh Hospital have restored the vision of a 19-year-old B.Tech student suffering from a rare condition called sphenoid mucocele. The student’s eyesight had deteriorated dramatically from a normal 6/6 to just 1/60, and he had even lost the ability to recognise colours.

Despite consulting ophthalmologists and neurologists, the exact cause remained undetected for months. Eventually, he was referred to the ENT department, where CT and MRI scans revealed a sphenoid mucocele, a cyst in the sphenoid sinus which compressed his optic nerve causing rapid vision loss.

Under the guidance of senior professor Dr Rekha Harshvardhan, Associate Professor Dr Vikas Rohila and his team performed a complex surgery to remove the cyst and relieve pressure on the optic nerve.

The operation was successful and the student’s vision improved remarkably from 1/60 to 6/18. He can now see clearly and distinguish colours again, said Dr Rekha Harshvardhan adding, given the patient’s condition, immediate surgery was essential to prevent permanent blindness.