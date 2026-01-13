ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur Court Rejects Plea Against Rahul Gandhi Over Caste Remark On PM Modi

Jaipur: The Additional Sessions Court, No. 4, Metropolitan II, has dismissed a revision petition filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a case related to his caste-based remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court issued this order on the revision petition filed by advocate Vijay Kalandar. Presiding Officer Neelam Karwa stated that the complainant's statements and other evidence clearly indicate that the review deserves to be dismissed.

The complainant had earlier filed a petition in a lower court alleging that Rahul Gandhi had said during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an OBC by birth. The BJP government in Gujarat has made Modi an OBC. He cannot do justice to the rights of the backward classes."

According to the complainant, "This statement is a source of unrest and goes against the integrity of the country. Rahul Gandhi calls himself a Kashmiri Kaul Pandit, while his grandfather, Feroze Gandhi, belonged to a non-Hindu family. He concealed his caste in his statement. These statements hurt religious sentiments. Therefore, legal action should be taken in this matter."