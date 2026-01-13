Jaipur Court Rejects Plea Against Rahul Gandhi Over Caste Remark On PM Modi
A Jaipur court dismissed a revision petition challenging proceedings against Rahul Gandhi, upholding a lower court order in a case linked to his caste-related remarks.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 11:58 PM IST
Jaipur: The Additional Sessions Court, No. 4, Metropolitan II, has dismissed a revision petition filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a case related to his caste-based remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court issued this order on the revision petition filed by advocate Vijay Kalandar. Presiding Officer Neelam Karwa stated that the complainant's statements and other evidence clearly indicate that the review deserves to be dismissed.
The complainant had earlier filed a petition in a lower court alleging that Rahul Gandhi had said during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an OBC by birth. The BJP government in Gujarat has made Modi an OBC. He cannot do justice to the rights of the backward classes."
According to the complainant, "This statement is a source of unrest and goes against the integrity of the country. Rahul Gandhi calls himself a Kashmiri Kaul Pandit, while his grandfather, Feroze Gandhi, belonged to a non-Hindu family. He concealed his caste in his statement. These statements hurt religious sentiments. Therefore, legal action should be taken in this matter."
The petitioner's advocate stated that, "Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly changed his caste in speeches and is inciting the common citizens of the country. His intention is to harm the unity and integrity of the country. Therefore, his revision petition should be accepted, and the lower court's order should be set aside."
The review stated that the lower court passed its order without considering the actual facts of the complaint, and stated that the accused is the leader of the opposition in the current Lok Sabha and a responsible citizen.