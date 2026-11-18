ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur's Blue Pottery To Rose Quartz Elephant: PM Modi's Special Gifts To World Leaders In Manila

Jaipur: During his visit to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented top leaders from various nations with special gifts showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and traditional handicrafts.

The gifts served to highlight India’s diverse art forms, centuries-old craft traditions, and the exceptional skill of its local artisans on a global stage. Notably, the traditional art of Rajasthan held a prominent place among these offerings.

Jaipur's Blue Pottery To Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a piece of traditional Jaipur Blue Pottery to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This Rajasthani art form is recognized worldwide for its unique composition, lustrous surface, and striking blue-toned ornamentation.

Jaipur's blue pottery gifted by PM Modi to Australian PM (ANI)

A defining feature of Jaipur Blue Pottery is that it is crafted from a quartz-based mixture rather than conventional clay, resulting in a surface that is smooth, delicate, and possesses a distinctive sheen.

In this craft, artisans hand-paint floral motifs, birds, geometric patterns, and traditional designs in cobalt blue onto a brilliant white, glazed surface. Its characteristic color and luster are achieved through a specialized glazing process and firing in a kiln.

For generations, artisans have preserved and carried forward this craft by mastering these traditional techniques. Blue pottery is used to create items such as vases, plates, bowls, tiles, and various decorative objects. Due to their beauty and unique designs, these pieces are in demand both within the country and abroad. This art form is not limited to mere decorative items; it is deeply intertwined with the cultural identity of Jaipur and the livelihoods of local artisans.

Golden Pichhwai Painting To President Trump

Prime Minister Modi gifted a 'Golden Pichhwai' painting, a piece created using the renowned Pichhwai art style of Nathdwara, Rajasthan, to the President of the United States Donald Trump.

Pichhwai is a centuries-old traditional art form from Rajasthan, with Nathdwara serving as its primary hub. It is celebrated for its intricate detailing, vibrant colors, and elaborate artistic compositions.

Golden Pichhwai Painting gifted by PM Modi to President Trump (ANI)

These paintings are crafted on specially prepared fabric using natural and mineral-based pigments. They often feature lotus flowers, cows, flora, and traditional religious or decorative motifs, all enhanced by delicate gold embellishments.

The hallmark of this style lies in its fine detail and captivating color palettes, while the golden finish lends the work a regal and magnificent appearance. More than just a form of painting, it is deeply rooted in the cultural and religious traditions of Rajasthan.