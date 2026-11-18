Jaipur's Blue Pottery To Rose Quartz Elephant: PM Modi's Special Gifts To World Leaders In Manila
PM Modi presented gifts of traditional Rajasthani handicrafts to the top leaders of Japan, the US, Australia, and Malaysia, reports Ashwini Pareek.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Jaipur: During his visit to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented top leaders from various nations with special gifts showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and traditional handicrafts.
The gifts served to highlight India’s diverse art forms, centuries-old craft traditions, and the exceptional skill of its local artisans on a global stage. Notably, the traditional art of Rajasthan held a prominent place among these offerings.
Jaipur's Blue Pottery To Australian PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a piece of traditional Jaipur Blue Pottery to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This Rajasthani art form is recognized worldwide for its unique composition, lustrous surface, and striking blue-toned ornamentation.
A defining feature of Jaipur Blue Pottery is that it is crafted from a quartz-based mixture rather than conventional clay, resulting in a surface that is smooth, delicate, and possesses a distinctive sheen.
In this craft, artisans hand-paint floral motifs, birds, geometric patterns, and traditional designs in cobalt blue onto a brilliant white, glazed surface. Its characteristic color and luster are achieved through a specialized glazing process and firing in a kiln.
For generations, artisans have preserved and carried forward this craft by mastering these traditional techniques. Blue pottery is used to create items such as vases, plates, bowls, tiles, and various decorative objects. Due to their beauty and unique designs, these pieces are in demand both within the country and abroad. This art form is not limited to mere decorative items; it is deeply intertwined with the cultural identity of Jaipur and the livelihoods of local artisans.
Golden Pichhwai Painting To President Trump
Prime Minister Modi gifted a 'Golden Pichhwai' painting, a piece created using the renowned Pichhwai art style of Nathdwara, Rajasthan, to the President of the United States Donald Trump.
Pichhwai is a centuries-old traditional art form from Rajasthan, with Nathdwara serving as its primary hub. It is celebrated for its intricate detailing, vibrant colors, and elaborate artistic compositions.
These paintings are crafted on specially prepared fabric using natural and mineral-based pigments. They often feature lotus flowers, cows, flora, and traditional religious or decorative motifs, all enhanced by delicate gold embellishments.
The hallmark of this style lies in its fine detail and captivating color palettes, while the golden finish lends the work a regal and magnificent appearance. More than just a form of painting, it is deeply rooted in the cultural and religious traditions of Rajasthan.
Today, Pichhwai art has carved a distinct niche for itself, both domestically and internationally, as a sought-after collectible and decorative art form. Preserving this craft also provides vital encouragement to traditional painters and local artisans.
Rose Quartz Elephant To Laos PM
Prime Minister Modi gifted a Rose Quartz elephant, adorned with gold work, to the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone. This artifact serves as a beautiful example of the traditional Indian arts of stone carving and intricate ornamentation.
It is fashioned from natural Rose Quartz; once the stone has been meticulously carved and polished, it is embellished by hand with gold designs, floral patterns, and traditional motifs.
This artwork showcases both the craft of gem and stone carving and the skill of traditional miniature painting. In Indian culture, the elephant is considered a symbol of strength, intelligence, dignity, and regal splendor.
Meanwhile, the intricate gold ornamentation reflects the rich heritage of India’s traditional royal craftsmanship.
Traditional Gifts For Prime Ministers Of Japan And Malaysia
PM Modi presented a Banarasi silk stole to the Prime Minister of Japan. Banarasi silk is renowned for its fine weave, attractive designs, and traditional 'zari' (metallic thread) work; it represents the artistry of Indian textiles and the traditional skills of its weavers.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Malaysia was gifted a traditional 'urli', a vessel adorned with silver-work. An urli is a beautiful piece of Indian decorative metalcraft; typically crafted from metal, it features intricate silver embellishments.
Traditionally, an urli is filled with water and decorated with flowers. In Indian culture, it is considered a symbol of purity, prosperity, hospitality, and harmony.
Its striking design and delicate carvings make it both a functional vessel and a decorative work of art, showcasing the blend of utility and beauty that defines the age-old tradition of Indian metalcraft.
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