ETV Bharat / bharat

Jails Have Emerged As Hubs Of Terror Radicalisation And Networking: NIA

NIA DG Rakesh Aggarwal with ADG Vijay S Sakhare (ETV Bharat)

The issue of prison radicalisation and the growing use of technology by terrorist organisations figured prominently at a two-day anti-terror conference held in the national capital, which concluded on Friday.The conference brought together senior officers from national and State-level anti-terror agencies to deliberate on emerging security challenges, including the use of technology, online propaganda and radicalisation.Aggarwal said terrorist organisations were increasingly exploiting social media platforms to circulate misleading and exaggerated narratives about alleged atrocities and violence against particular communities or individuals to influence vulnerable sections of society.“It is found that exaggerated stories on either atrocities or other violence are circulated on social media against some people as a means for radicalisation,” he said. Six senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers also made presentations on different aspects of radicalisation during the conference. They included R Bhaskaran, DIG, CI Cell, Telangana; Santosh Kumar, SP, Kishanganj, Bihar; Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, IG, ATS, Kerala; Navneet Sharma, SP, NIA; Paramjit Singh Dahiya, IG, ATS, Maharashtra; and Pragya Jain, AIG, CI, Punjab.The presentations examined different dimensions of the radicalisation process and the challenges faced by investigating agencies in identifying and preventing extremist recruitment.The concerns assume significance in the backdrop of intelligence inputs about attempts by Islamic terror organisations to establish an organisational foothold in West Bengal and the Northeast by recruiting and radicalising vulnerable youths.According to a recent NIA report in possession of ETV Bharat, Al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), also known as Al Qaida Bar-e-Saghir, was allegedly using West Bengal as a base for recruitment and radicalisation.The agency has recently taken over a case registered by the North 24 Parganas police in West Bengal relating to an alleged conspiracy by AQIS operatives to spread the outfit’s ideology, radicalise youths and recruit cadres as part of an attempt to wage war against India. Assam, West Bengal and Tripura have been identified as important areas in the alleged expansion plans of the terror outfits.The NIA conducted searches at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Kerala to investigate alleged attempts to radicalise youths and expand terror networks. Of these, 10 locations were in Assam, five in West Bengal and one in Kerala.Conclusion:Bengaluru prison case exposes recruitment networkOne of the most significant instances of prison-based radicalisation investigated by the NIA is the 2023 Bengaluru prison radicalisation case, in which a special court recently sentenced another operative of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).In May this year, the court sentenced Vikram Kumar alias Chota Usman to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.According to the NIA chargesheet, Vikram was the eighth accused to be convicted in the case, registered as RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI.Earlier, seven other accused, including the alleged mastermind and LeT operative T Naseer, were convicted and sentenced. The investigation revealed that Naseer had allegedly hatched the radicalisation conspiracy while lodged as an undertrial prisoner at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts.The NIA found that Vikram was radicalised and recruited by Naseer and co-accused Junaid Ahmed inside the prison. Even after his release, he allegedly remained in contact with the two.The agency further alleged that in May 2023, Vikram collected a consignment of hand grenades and walkie-talkies from a dead-drop location in Ambala, Haryana, and subsequently handed them over to a co-accused in Bengaluru.Investigators also found that Vikram, who was allegedly funded by Junaid, was involved in a larger conspiracy to facilitate Naseer’s escape while he was being transported from prison to court.The case highlighted how contacts established inside prison could allegedly be converted into an operational network involving weapons procurement, financial support and logistical arrangements outside.Investigations by the NIA and State police forces have also pointed towards growing links between organised criminal gangs and terror outfits, including pro-Khalistani groups.Over the last few years, agencies have documented instances of North Indian gangsters developing links with terror operatives during their incarceration in high-security prisons, including Delhi’s Tihar Jail and Punjab’s Bathinda and Patiala jails.Similarly, investigations into the Pune ISIS module revealed how interactions between terror accused inside Yerwada Central Jail allegedly contributed to the formation of wider recruitment networks.According to the NIA investigation, accused Zulfikar Ali Barodawala and other members of the module had earlier been lodged in Yerwada Central Jail, where they came into contact with other terror accused, including individuals linked to the banned Indian Mujahideen and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).After their release, the accused allegedly used these contacts to recruit local youths, conduct bomb-making workshops in Pune and attempt to establish sleeper cells.An official associated with the security establishment said there was no consolidated estimate of the number of inmates radicalised inside prisons, but investigations had established that the threat was real.The concern is not new for the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has issued multiple advisories to States and Union Territories on preventing radicalisation inside prisons.A previous communication issued to the States and UTs, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the MHA asked all States and UTs to strengthen screening, surveillance, segregation and de-radicalisation programmes in prisons and correctional institutions. The communication was addressed to the Principal Secretaries in charge of Home and Jails and the DGs/IGs of Prisons.The ministry in its communication has highlighted six broad measures including---identification and risk assessment, segregation and monitoring, de-radicalisation programmes, staff training, family engagement and data collection.