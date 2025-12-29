ETV Bharat / bharat

Jailed In Pakistan While Crossing Over For Love, Uttar Pradesh Youth's Family Seeks His Return

Aligarh: The family of a youth from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh who had crossed into Pakistan a year ago to meet his alleged girlfriend, has demanded his return after the completion of his one-year sentence in the neighbouring country.

Badal Babu of Khitkari village under the Barla police station area here had reportedly befriended a 21-year-old Sana Rani of Pakistan on Facebook. Babu sneaked into Pakistan to meet Sana in Mauang village of Mandi Bahauddin district in the country's Punjab province. He was arrested by Pakistani police on December 27, 2024, for entering Pakistan without a visa or passport. While Babu had expressed his desire to settle with Sana, the latter had distanced herself from the Uttar Pradesh youth.

Aligarh resident Badal Babu under detention in Pakistan (ETV Bharat)

According to Babu's family, advocate Fiyaz Rame has informed the Pakistan's Interior Ministry that their son had completed his one-year sentence and the process of sending him back to India should now begin. The lawyer has also requested that until the extradition process is complete, Badal be allowed to speak to his parents via video call so that the family can find some mental relief, it said.

Father Appeals To External Affairs Ministry, CM Yogi For Son's Return