Jailed In Pakistan While Crossing Over For Love, Uttar Pradesh Youth's Family Seeks His Return
The family of Badal Babu who was jailed while trying to sneak into Pakistan last year has demanded his return after completion of his sentence.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
Aligarh: The family of a youth from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh who had crossed into Pakistan a year ago to meet his alleged girlfriend, has demanded his return after the completion of his one-year sentence in the neighbouring country.
Badal Babu of Khitkari village under the Barla police station area here had reportedly befriended a 21-year-old Sana Rani of Pakistan on Facebook. Babu sneaked into Pakistan to meet Sana in Mauang village of Mandi Bahauddin district in the country's Punjab province. He was arrested by Pakistani police on December 27, 2024, for entering Pakistan without a visa or passport. While Babu had expressed his desire to settle with Sana, the latter had distanced herself from the Uttar Pradesh youth.
According to Babu's family, advocate Fiyaz Rame has informed the Pakistan's Interior Ministry that their son had completed his one-year sentence and the process of sending him back to India should now begin. The lawyer has also requested that until the extradition process is complete, Badal be allowed to speak to his parents via video call so that the family can find some mental relief, it said.
Father Appeals To External Affairs Ministry, CM Yogi For Son's Return
Badal's father, Kripal Singh, said that he learned from advocate Fiyaz Rame that his son has completed his sentence and is now in a detention center. Singh said that he has been living without his son for the past year and a quarter. He hoped that Badal would soon be back with them. Singh appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the External Affairs Ministry to facilitate his son's return.
Desperate Mother Demands Son's Return
Babu's mother Gayatri Devi said that the news of her son's release from jail has brought relief to the entire family. “The past year and a quarter have been very difficult. Now there is happiness in our heart that my son will return”. She appealed to PM Modi and CM Yogi to bring her son back to India as soon as possible.
Mysterious Disappearance
According to Babu's father, Kripal Singh, his son had been working as a tailor in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi, for eight years. Babu last spoke to his family on the phone on September 29, 2024. On October 30, he said he would come home before Diwali via video call, but 15 days before Diwali, he disappeared from his rented accommodation in Delhi. Later, the family came to know that Babu had been arrested in Pakistan while trying to meet his girlfriend.
