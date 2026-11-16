ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Man Jailed In Malaysia Over Alleged Visa Scam, Family Seeks Centre’s Intervention To Secure Release

Kamareddy: The family of a Telangana man, who has been jailed in Malaysia after falling victim to an alleged employment visa scam, has urged immediate intervention of central government to secure his release and ensure safe return.

Ajjapalli Suresh, a resident of Tadwai mandal in Kamareddy district, travelled to Malaysia on June 4, hoping to get a job after an agent from Modegaon village promised him employment on a company visa.

According to his family, Suresh paid the agent Rs 1,40,000 to secure the job. Still, after arriving in Malaysia, he found he had been issued a tourist visa instead of a work permit, leading to his arrest.

"Malaysian police arrested Suresh on July 6 for overstaying the expired visa. He has remained in a Malaysian prison for the past four months," they said.

Seeking his release, Suresh’s family contacted another intermediary, who connected them with a Kamareddy native identified as Shyamraj who is living in Malaysia.

Suresh’s wife Mounika said that Shyamraj initially demanded Rs one lakh to arrange his release, which the family paid immediately.