Telangana Man Jailed In Malaysia Over Alleged Visa Scam, Family Seeks Centre’s Intervention To Secure Release
Allegedly duped by a fake job agent, a man from Telangana has landed in jail in Malaysia for overstaying beyond the visa period.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Kamareddy: The family of a Telangana man, who has been jailed in Malaysia after falling victim to an alleged employment visa scam, has urged immediate intervention of central government to secure his release and ensure safe return.
Ajjapalli Suresh, a resident of Tadwai mandal in Kamareddy district, travelled to Malaysia on June 4, hoping to get a job after an agent from Modegaon village promised him employment on a company visa.
According to his family, Suresh paid the agent Rs 1,40,000 to secure the job. Still, after arriving in Malaysia, he found he had been issued a tourist visa instead of a work permit, leading to his arrest.
"Malaysian police arrested Suresh on July 6 for overstaying the expired visa. He has remained in a Malaysian prison for the past four months," they said.
Seeking his release, Suresh’s family contacted another intermediary, who connected them with a Kamareddy native identified as Shyamraj who is living in Malaysia.
Suresh’s wife Mounika said that Shyamraj initially demanded Rs one lakh to arrange his release, which the family paid immediately.
“Shyamraj asked for another Rs 70,000, so I had to pledge my gold jewellery to arrange the money. In total, we ended up paying Rs 3,10,000, and even then, we couldn't secure Suresh’s release,” she said.
The family has filed a formal complaint with the Tadwai police and appealed to the state and central government to help bring back Suresh. Police are investigating the allegations.
Previous Similar Incidents
In May 2025, a group of six men from Telangana’s Adilabad and Kamareddy districts, who had been jailed in Malaysia on arms-related charges due to a lack of awareness of local laws, were released and returned to India.
Their repatriation was facilitated through the intervention of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and party leader Bhukya Johnson Naik.
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