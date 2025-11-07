ETV Bharat / bharat

Jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's Plea Against PSA Detention To Be Heard On November 20

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday kept the plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik challenging his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for final consideration on November 20. Justice Rajneesh Oswal issued the order in the Habeas Corpus petition listed before the bench today.

According to the MLA’s counsel and spokesperson of AAP Appu Singh Slathia, the matter was taken up for hearing by senior Advocate Rahul Pant, Advocate SS Ahmed, Advocate Appu Singh Slathia, Advocate M. Tariq Mughal and Advocate M Zulkarnain Chowdhary, appearing for the MLA, who vociferously submitted that the reply has not been filed by the government till date and due to the lackadaisical approach of the government, a sitting MLA is still behind bars, due to which the people of his constituency are suffering.

“Furthermore, Senior Counsel Advocate Sunil Sethi, with senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) Monika Kohli, appearing for the government, submitted that they filed their replies yesterday, but due to the defect in the affidavit, the same is not on record. In the open court, the counsels for the respondent served the copies of the reply to the counsels of the petitioner,” Slathia said.

“The court directed the registry to place on record the replies filed by the government and directed the counsels for the government to make available the record on the next date of hearing. The matter is kept for final consideration on the 20th of November 2025,” she said.