Jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's Plea Against PSA Detention To Be Heard On November 20
The AAP leader from Doda remains in jail as the High Court prepares to take up his plea against PSA detention later this month.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 7, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday kept the plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik challenging his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for final consideration on November 20. Justice Rajneesh Oswal issued the order in the Habeas Corpus petition listed before the bench today.
According to the MLA’s counsel and spokesperson of AAP Appu Singh Slathia, the matter was taken up for hearing by senior Advocate Rahul Pant, Advocate SS Ahmed, Advocate Appu Singh Slathia, Advocate M. Tariq Mughal and Advocate M Zulkarnain Chowdhary, appearing for the MLA, who vociferously submitted that the reply has not been filed by the government till date and due to the lackadaisical approach of the government, a sitting MLA is still behind bars, due to which the people of his constituency are suffering.
“Furthermore, Senior Counsel Advocate Sunil Sethi, with senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) Monika Kohli, appearing for the government, submitted that they filed their replies yesterday, but due to the defect in the affidavit, the same is not on record. In the open court, the counsels for the respondent served the copies of the reply to the counsels of the petitioner,” Slathia said.
“The court directed the registry to place on record the replies filed by the government and directed the counsels for the government to make available the record on the next date of hearing. The matter is kept for final consideration on the 20th of November 2025,” she said.
Malik was booked under PSA by the deputy commissioner of Doda on September 8 and was sent to the district jail in Kathua. Before the recently concluded session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, the MLA had also sought permission from the High Court to attend the session, but no decision was reached, and that application was also clubbed with the main petition.
Now, AAP, of which Malik is the lone MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, is waiting for the High Court to decide on his detention.
In his home constituency, his supporters are also eagerly waiting for the day when the PSA will be quashed and the MLA will be released.
