Jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik To Cast Rajya Sabha Vote Via Postal Ballot

Jammu: Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, will cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections through a postal ballot from District Jail Kathua. The Jammu and Kashmir government informed the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure Malik’s participation.

The High Court today adjourned the hearing on Malik’s plea seeking permission to attend the upcoming Assembly session till October 27. The reply of the UT government, which was filed on Friday, was not on record before the court. The proceedings will commence on October 23 and conclude on October 30, while voting for four Rajya Sabha seats will be held on October 24.

During a hearing on Tuesday (October 14), the Court had adjourned the matter till today. When proceedings resumed, Senior Advocate Rahul Pant, along with Advocates S.S. Ahmed, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Appu Singh Slathia, Tariq Mughal, and others, appeared for Malik and sought permission for the detainee to participate in the upcoming Assembly session of J&K and to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi, along with Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) Monika Kohli, appeared for the Government of J&K and informed the Court that the reply to the application had been filed yesterday. However, it was observed that the same was not yet on record.