Jail Is My Life Now; Happy For Others Who Got Bail: Umar Khalid After SC Denies Bail

New Delhi: Jail is his life now, and he is relieved that the others have got bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, even though he has not, activist Umar Khalid told his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri on Monday after the Supreme Court ruling came in.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, the top court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case. "'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid" Banojyotsna posted on X.