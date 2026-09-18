Scottish Sikh, Accused Of Funding Khalistan Liberation Force, Granted Bail In 7 UAPA Cases
Jagtar Singh Johal, also accused of involvement in multiple murders dating back to 2010, was arrested by Punjab Police in 2017.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Jagtar Singh Johal (39) — accused of funding the pro-Khalistan organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) that is designated as terrorist by the Indian government — in seven cases registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967. A bench led by Justice Navin Chawla ordered his release on bail.
Johal, a Scottish Sikh from Dumbarton, is accused of involvement in multiple murders and of funding the KLF. He was arrested by the Punjab Police in 2017 under the Arms Act, the UAPA, and Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The Punjab Police had registered 10 FIRs against him regarding his alleged involvement in various murders and attempted murder cases dating back to 2010. Upon discovering an international conspiracy behind these incidents, the Punjab Police transferred the investigation of all the FIRs to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Johal is accused of involvement in the killings of Brigadier (Retired) Jagdish Gagneja, RSS leader Ravinder Gosain, and Pastor Sultan Masih. Previously, a trial court had rejected Johal's bail pleas in five cases on September 7, 2022, and the High Court had dismissed his pleas in two cases in September 2024. Subsequently, Johal had approached the Supreme Court. On July 15, the Supreme Court ordered that all seven cases be heard afresh by the Delhi High Court.
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