ETV Bharat / bharat

Scottish Sikh, Accused Of Funding Khalistan Liberation Force, Granted Bail In 7 UAPA Cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Jagtar Singh Johal (39) — accused of funding the pro-Khalistan organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) that is designated as terrorist by the Indian government — in seven cases registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967. A bench led by Justice Navin Chawla ordered his release on bail.

Johal, a Scottish Sikh from Dumbarton, is accused of involvement in multiple murders and of funding the KLF. He was arrested by the Punjab Police in 2017 under the Arms Act, the UAPA, and Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The Punjab Police had registered 10 FIRs against him regarding his alleged involvement in various murders and attempted murder cases dating back to 2010. Upon discovering an international conspiracy behind these incidents, the Punjab Police transferred the investigation of all the FIRs to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).