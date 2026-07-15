Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Chariot Pulling At 4 PM; Elaborate Security, Traffic Plan In Place
Puri gears up for Lord Jagannath’s annual chariot festival with a detailed ritual schedule, 4 PM chariot pulling, multi-layer security and elaborate traffic arrangements.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST|
Updated : July 15, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Puri: The Odisha government has completed elaborate preparations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, scheduled for Thursday (July 16), with authorities deploying around 13,000 police personnel, AI-enabled surveillance systems and extensive traffic management measures to ensure a smooth and incident-free festival.
The chariot festival will witness Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra being ceremonially brought out from the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple and taken in a grand procession to the Gundicha Temple along the Badadanda.
According to the final ritual schedule approved by the Chhatisa Nijog, Niti Sub-Committee and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the day will begin with Mangala Alati by 6 AM, followed by Mailam, Tadap Lagi, Rosha Homa, Abakasha, Surya Puja and Dwarapala Puja. Morning Dhupa ritual will be held between 8 AM and 9 AM, followed by Ratha Pratistha at 9 AM and Mangalarpana at 9.15 AM.
The ceremonial Pahandi procession, during which the sibling deities are carried from the temple to their respective chariots, is scheduled to begin at 9.30 AM and conclude by 12.30 PM. The Chitalagi and other rituals will follow before the ceremonial Chhera Pahanra by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deba between 2 PM and 3 PM. After the fitting of horses and charioteers, the pulling of the three chariots is scheduled to begin at 4 PM.
Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said around 13,000 police personnel, including 19 senior IPS officers, have been deployed for the festival. Security arrangements include personnel from Odisha Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Special Tactical Unit commandos, Dog Squad, Bomb Disposal Squad, Marine Police and the Indian Coast Guard.
Police will monitor the city through 470 AI-enabled CCTV cameras amd drones covering Puri town as well as the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway. AI cameras will also count the number of vehicles entering the pilgrim town.
Authorities have made parking arrangements at 30 locations, including 22 for four-wheelers, four for two-wheelers and four for buses. Separate parking zones have been designated for pass holders and non-pass holders. Shuttle bus services and free auto-rickshaw services will ferry pilgrims from the bus parking areas to the Badadanda.
Traffic authorities have installed 1,645 signage, LED information displays highways and a bulk SMS alert system to provide real-time traffic and crowd updates. Seventy-three traffic assistance centres have also been established across the district, while dedicated assistance posts at Talabania and Malatipatpur bus stands will provide support to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
Several stretches leading to the Jagannath Temple, including Medical Square, Jhadeswari Square, Lokanath Temple and Solakhia Banyan area, will remain designated as no-vehicle zones during the festival. Officials said senior IPS officers will supervise traffic management round the clock in three shifts.
The state government has further strengthened crowd management and emergency response following the stampede near Gundicha Temple during the 2025 Rath Yatra, in which three devotees lost their lives. Mock drills involving National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services, Health Department, Police, Transport Department and volunteer organisations have been conducted to improve preparedness.
Special safety arrangements have also been made along the Puri beach, with trained lifeguards deployed from Penthakata to Sterling beach. Fire Services personnel have conducted rescue drills for sea safety ahead of the festival. Odisha Fire and Emergency Services has deployed 839 fire personnel, 175 home guards, 333 Civil Defence volunteers, 448 lifeguards, 72 specialised vehicles and two mobile command vehicles.
The department has also positioned 11 water tenders, six mist bikes, three multipurpose quick response units for road accidents, eight all-terrain vehicles, six inflatable rescue boats, 25 emergency rescue units equipped with oxygen cylinders and medical equipment, six water tankers, an articulating fire tower, 20 quick response units and 56 high-capacity pumps to tackle waterlogging in case of heavy rainfall.
Round-the-clock control rooms have been established at both the Jagannath Temple and Gundicha Temple to coordinate emergency operations through Very High Frequency (VHF) wireless communication during the festival.
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