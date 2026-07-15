ETV Bharat / bharat

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Chariot Pulling At 4 PM; Elaborate Security, Traffic Plan In Place

Final preparations underway for the Rath Yatra as Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha chariot stands ready outside the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, a day before the grand festival ( ETV Bharat )

Puri: The Odisha government has completed elaborate preparations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, scheduled for Thursday (July 16), with authorities deploying around 13,000 police personnel, AI-enabled surveillance systems and extensive traffic management measures to ensure a smooth and incident-free festival.

The chariot festival will witness Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra being ceremonially brought out from the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple and taken in a grand procession to the Gundicha Temple along the Badadanda.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Chariot Pulling At 4 PM; Elaborate Security, Traffic Plan In Place (ETV Bharat)

According to the final ritual schedule approved by the Chhatisa Nijog, Niti Sub-Committee and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the day will begin with Mangala Alati by 6 AM, followed by Mailam, Tadap Lagi, Rosha Homa, Abakasha, Surya Puja and Dwarapala Puja. Morning Dhupa ritual will be held between 8 AM and 9 AM, followed by Ratha Pratistha at 9 AM and Mangalarpana at 9.15 AM.

The ceremonial Pahandi procession, during which the sibling deities are carried from the temple to their respective chariots, is scheduled to begin at 9.30 AM and conclude by 12.30 PM. The Chitalagi and other rituals will follow before the ceremonial Chhera Pahanra by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deba between 2 PM and 3 PM. After the fitting of horses and charioteers, the pulling of the three chariots is scheduled to begin at 4 PM.

Preparations underway for the Rath Yatra as Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha chariot stands ready outside the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri (ETV Bharat)

Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said around 13,000 police personnel, including 19 senior IPS officers, have been deployed for the festival. Security arrangements include personnel from Odisha Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Special Tactical Unit commandos, Dog Squad, Bomb Disposal Squad, Marine Police and the Indian Coast Guard.