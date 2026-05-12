Madhya Pradesh HC Extends Stay On Arrest Of Abhishek Banerjee In Defamation Case, But With A Warning
MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya had alleged that Banerjee had called him a 'goon' during a public meeting in Kolkata back in 2021.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Monday extended the stay on execution of an arrest warrant issued against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee by a special court in Bhopal, but said if his counsel doesn't argue the case on the next date of hearing on June 16, the court will decide his application on merit.
A single-judge bench of Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal has granted this interim relief, albeit with a warning, to Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in connection with a defamation suit filed by Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, in 2021 alleging that Banerjee had called him a "goonda" at a public meeting in Kolkata in 2021.
Citing this statement as one that tarnished his personal and familial reputation, Akash Vijayvargiya filed a defamation suit against Banerjee in the MP-MLA Court in Bhopal in 2021. Hearing the defamation case, the MP-MLA Court in Bhopal issued an arrest warrant against Banerjee.
Banerjee filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the arrest warrant issued by the MP-MLA court. The petition argued that he is currently a sitting TMC MP and that there is no likelihood of him absconding.
While hearing the petition, the High Court stayed the execution of the arrest warrant issued by the court. During the hearing of the petition, the applicant also sought an adjournment. After the hearing, the single bench issued the aforementioned order, granting a final opportunity to the applicant.
In its order, the HC stated, "If his counsel fails to present arguments during the next hearing, the application will be considered on its merits, and the interim relief shall not be extended further."
While extending the stay on the arrest warrant issued against the petitioner by the MP-MLA Court in Bhopal, the bench has now scheduled the next hearing for June 16.
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