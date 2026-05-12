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Madhya Pradesh HC Extends Stay On Arrest Of Abhishek Banerjee In Defamation Case, But With A Warning

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Monday extended the stay on execution of an arrest warrant issued against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee by a special court in Bhopal, but said if his counsel doesn't argue the case on the next date of hearing on June 16, the court will decide his application on merit.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal has granted this interim relief, albeit with a warning, to Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in connection with a defamation suit filed by Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, in 2021 alleging that Banerjee had called him a "goonda" at a public meeting in Kolkata in 2021.

Citing this statement as one that tarnished his personal and familial reputation, Akash Vijayvargiya filed a defamation suit against Banerjee in the MP-MLA Court in Bhopal in 2021. Hearing the defamation case, the MP-MLA Court in Bhopal issued an arrest warrant against Banerjee.

Banerjee filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the arrest warrant issued by the MP-MLA court. The petition argued that he is currently a sitting TMC MP and that there is no likelihood of him absconding.