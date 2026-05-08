ETV Bharat / bharat

Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: PIL Filed In High Court, Hearing Next Week

Jabalpur: The case regarding the Bargi cruise accident that occurred on April 30 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has now reached the High Court. While the District Court had previously taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and ordered the registration of a report against the culprits, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning this accident has now been filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The petitioner has accused the state government, the local administration, and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board of culpability in this matter and has demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

On April 30, between 5 pm and 6 pm, a cruise boat operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department sank in the Bargi Dam. The accident resulted in the deaths of 13 people and left 28 injured. It is seven days since the incident occurred, yet no one has been held accountable so far. In this situation, a social activist, Pushpa Tiwari, has filed a PIL in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Advocate Gopesh S Tiwari, who filed the petition, stated, "The stance adopted by the state government in this matter makes it evident that the government intends to shield those responsible. Therefore, we have demanded the constitution of a SIT to investigate this case, comprising officers of the Inspector General (IG) rank."