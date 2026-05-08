Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: PIL Filed In High Court, Hearing Next Week
Petitioner has accused the state govt, the local administration, and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board of culpability and has demanded constitution of Special Investigation Team.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Jabalpur: The case regarding the Bargi cruise accident that occurred on April 30 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has now reached the High Court. While the District Court had previously taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and ordered the registration of a report against the culprits, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning this accident has now been filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The petitioner has accused the state government, the local administration, and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board of culpability in this matter and has demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
On April 30, between 5 pm and 6 pm, a cruise boat operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department sank in the Bargi Dam. The accident resulted in the deaths of 13 people and left 28 injured. It is seven days since the incident occurred, yet no one has been held accountable so far. In this situation, a social activist, Pushpa Tiwari, has filed a PIL in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Advocate Gopesh S Tiwari, who filed the petition, stated, "The stance adopted by the state government in this matter makes it evident that the government intends to shield those responsible. Therefore, we have demanded the constitution of a SIT to investigate this case, comprising officers of the Inspector General (IG) rank."
The PIL questions why the cruise was allowed to venture into the dam when the Meteorological Department had already issued a 'yellow alert.' It argues that this constitutes a clear display of negligence. Additionally, the petition asks: what was the urgency that necessitated the dismantling of the cruise vessel so hastily?
Advocate Tiwari said, "In this matter, the petitioner has impleaded the state government, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, and the local administration as parties. The case has been listed for next week and will now be heard in the Madhya Pradesh High Court."
Meanwhile, an inquiry team constituted by the state government arrived at Bargi on May 8. So far, the cruise operator, along with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board official Sanjay Malhotra and one other employee, have been suspended in connection with this case. However, no one has been taken into custody, nor has any formal case been registered against anyone.
Also read:
- Viral Mother-Child Photo Falsely Linked To Bargi Dam Tragedy, Jabalpur Collector Issues Clarification
- Five Days After Cruise Sinks In Jabalpur, Court Orders FIR As No Action Taken So Far
- 'If Boat Was So Dilapidated, Why Was It Allowed To Operate?': Survivors Of Jabalpur's Bargi Dam Cruise Capsize Tragedy