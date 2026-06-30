ETV Bharat / bharat

High And Dry: Water Level Of Madhya Pradesh’s Bargi Dam Lowest In 42 Years

The gate on the southern bank of the dam is now fully exposed. ( ETV Bharat )

Jabalpur: A temple, usually submerged, has suddenly become visible; a boat previously abandoned has come into view. As the water level recedes in the reservoir of Madhya Pradesh’s Bargi Dam, interesting scenes are being thrown up by the reservoir bed. All this is happening for the first time in the last 42 years.

"I have lived in Bargi town since childhood but have never seen the water level this low. As the water recedes, sights are emerging that people have never witnessed before," said Neeraj Mishra, a local resident of Bargi town.

The gate on the southern bank of the dam is now fully exposed — a sight unseen by the public since the reservoir was first filled over four decades ago.

"Water was first filled in the Bargi Dam 42 years ago, and this is the first time in those 42 years that this gate has emerged from the water," said Mishra.

The water level in this dam on the Narmada River in Jabalpur is receding by approximately 5 centimetres daily. While some water evaporates due to the summer heat, a portion is continuously released to maintain the Narmada River's flow, operate the power plant, and supply canals. Water is supplied via canals for paddy cultivation during the Kharif season, causing the dam's water level to plummet to record lows.

"The dam's water level is dropping by 5 centimetres every day; the current level stands at 407.45 metres above sea level. As a result, water with depth of only 5.5 metres remains in the dam," said Raja Ram Rohit, an official with the Narmada Valley Development Authority and the dam's in-charge.