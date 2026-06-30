High And Dry: Water Level Of Madhya Pradesh’s Bargi Dam Lowest In 42 Years
The dam's water level is dropping by 5 centimetres every day, says an official with the Narmada Valley Development Authority.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Jabalpur: A temple, usually submerged, has suddenly become visible; a boat previously abandoned has come into view. As the water level recedes in the reservoir of Madhya Pradesh’s Bargi Dam, interesting scenes are being thrown up by the reservoir bed. All this is happening for the first time in the last 42 years.
"I have lived in Bargi town since childhood but have never seen the water level this low. As the water recedes, sights are emerging that people have never witnessed before," said Neeraj Mishra, a local resident of Bargi town.
The gate on the southern bank of the dam is now fully exposed — a sight unseen by the public since the reservoir was first filled over four decades ago.
"Water was first filled in the Bargi Dam 42 years ago, and this is the first time in those 42 years that this gate has emerged from the water," said Mishra.
The water level in this dam on the Narmada River in Jabalpur is receding by approximately 5 centimetres daily. While some water evaporates due to the summer heat, a portion is continuously released to maintain the Narmada River's flow, operate the power plant, and supply canals. Water is supplied via canals for paddy cultivation during the Kharif season, causing the dam's water level to plummet to record lows.
"The dam's water level is dropping by 5 centimetres every day; the current level stands at 407.45 metres above sea level. As a result, water with depth of only 5.5 metres remains in the dam," said Raja Ram Rohit, an official with the Narmada Valley Development Authority and the dam's in-charge.
The gate for the right-bank canal is situated at an elevation of approximately 409 metres, and historically, the dam's water level never dropped below 408 metres. However, this year, the level has fallen to 407 metres. As a result, the canal gate on the right side of the dam has become visible above the water level.
The Bargi Dam canal gate, now visible above the water, is a colossal structure measuring approximately 50 feet in width and 100 feet in height; a 50-foot section of it usually remains submerged. Water released from this section feeds the right-bank canal — a waterway comparable in scale to a river. This section features three large iron gates.
When water is released, the right-bank canal carries a water depth of about 20 feet. It stands as a remarkable feat of engineering.
Water is diverted from the dam's left side to Narsinghpur district via a canal while plans are underway to transport water to Satna district from the right side. Currently, the water reaches as far as Katni district.
The reason behind such a sudden drop in the dam's water level is a matter of debate and investigation, and signals a potential future crisis.
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