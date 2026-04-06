Jammu Kashmir Officers’ IAS Induction Resumes After Four Years; New Committee To Fill 23 Vacancies
Jammu Kashmir officers' IAS induction will be decided by a new UPSC-led committee to fill 23 vacancies, addressing the backlog.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Jammu: The process to induct senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has resumed after a four-month pause. A new expert committee, chaired by a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has been formed to fill 23 pending IAS vacancies.
Officials said the move aims to address the backlog since 2022, when 16 officers were inducted into IAS, and ease stagnation among JKAS officers by reviewing their performance and eligibility for induction.
“There were 28 posts to be filled in 2022, but only 16 were filled, as others either refused induction or cases were pending against them, or got delayed due to the death of an officer,” said an official.
“The selection committee, of which one UPSC member will be chairman, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, one additional Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretary General Administrative Department members, will be going through the Annual Progress Reviews (APRs) of at least 69 JKAS officers to fill the 23 vacant posts,” he said.
The official said the APRs must have excellent ratings for these officers to be inducted into the IAS, as a good rating in the reviews is not considered for the induction. “The committee will be going through the performance, clean image, projects initiated and other administrative work to induct the officers,” he added.
The meeting is expected to be held by the end of this month here to fill the vacancies and induct the 1999 batch of JKAS officers into IAS. Once inducted, this will pave the way for identifying more vacancies and inducting more JKAS officers into IAS, who are facing stagnation.
The official said that there were always chances that a few officers, close to their retirement, may not accept the induction due to their service benefits, as after induction into the IAS, their salaries will be less than the present pay scale.
“They will also not get the benefits of the services which are there for them as JKAS officers if they get inducted into IAS and retire within a short span of time. The induction will be beneficial for those officers who have a few more years of service, and induction will allow them to earn benefits and promotion in the days to come,” the official added.
The induction of JKAS officers into IAS has remained frozen between 2010 and 2022 due to legal and seniority issues, and now the decks have been cleared.
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