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Jammu Kashmir Officers’ IAS Induction Resumes After Four Years; New Committee To Fill 23 Vacancies

Representational Image | Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairing a meeting with senior officers of the Civil and Police administration to review the preparations for the Independence Day Celebration in 2024 ( File/ANI )

Jammu: The process to induct senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has resumed after a four-month pause. A new expert committee, chaired by a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has been formed to fill 23 pending IAS vacancies.

Officials said the move aims to address the backlog since 2022, when 16 officers were inducted into IAS, and ease stagnation among JKAS officers by reviewing their performance and eligibility for induction.

“There were 28 posts to be filled in 2022, but only 16 were filled, as others either refused induction or cases were pending against them, or got delayed due to the death of an officer,” said an official.

“The selection committee, of which one UPSC member will be chairman, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, one additional Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretary General Administrative Department members, will be going through the Annual Progress Reviews (APRs) of at least 69 JKAS officers to fill the 23 vacant posts,” he said.

The official said the APRs must have excellent ratings for these officers to be inducted into the IAS, as a good rating in the reviews is not considered for the induction. “The committee will be going through the performance, clean image, projects initiated and other administrative work to induct the officers,” he added.