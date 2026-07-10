ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Statehood Protest: BJP Rejects NC’s Invitation; Mirwaiz Calls For Article 370 Restoration On Agenda

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Friday declined the ruling National Conference’s (NC) invitation to join the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding statehood restoration. Meanwhile, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq responded cautiously to the invitation from NC chief Farooq Abdullah.

Sharma dubbed the NC protest as merely an “eye-wash” and “theatrics” by the Omar Abdullah government to “hide its failures” in addressing public grievances.

“They have come up with new theatrics to hide their failures. I fail to understand why the people of Jammu and Kashmir get attracted to their theatrics. They have enacted so many dramas for the last three generations. Now the third generation is enacting a drama at the Jantar Mantar. This is an eyewash. You are indulging in corruption in the name of statehood,” Sharma said, addressing a press conference.

The BJP leader said that people seek answers from the government, but the NC is planning to go to Jantar Mantar and seek statehood. He termed it "unfortunate", saying the statehood will come through Parliament and not via Jantar Mantar.

“Why should we go to Jantar Mantar? With whom should we go? With these impostors, these thugs, these thieves, these corrupt people? They are taking those people along who used to speak the language of separatism, who have caused bloodshed in Kashmir. The BJP rejects such thieves, looters, and murders,” Sharma said.

He also took a dig at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s announcement of a signature campaign on August 15 last year in support of statehood restoration.

“A year has passed. Does he remember that? Why the promised public signature campaign had not been taken forward. The NC government has failed to honour its commitment on the issue,” he said.