J&K Statehood Protest: BJP Rejects NC’s Invitation; Mirwaiz Calls For Article 370 Restoration On Agenda
BJP rejects NC’s protest as theatrics while Mirwaiz urges inclusion of Article 370 restoration, political prisoners, and seized rights in demands, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Friday declined the ruling National Conference’s (NC) invitation to join the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding statehood restoration. Meanwhile, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq responded cautiously to the invitation from NC chief Farooq Abdullah.
Sharma dubbed the NC protest as merely an “eye-wash” and “theatrics” by the Omar Abdullah government to “hide its failures” in addressing public grievances.
“They have come up with new theatrics to hide their failures. I fail to understand why the people of Jammu and Kashmir get attracted to their theatrics. They have enacted so many dramas for the last three generations. Now the third generation is enacting a drama at the Jantar Mantar. This is an eyewash. You are indulging in corruption in the name of statehood,” Sharma said, addressing a press conference.
The BJP leader said that people seek answers from the government, but the NC is planning to go to Jantar Mantar and seek statehood. He termed it "unfortunate", saying the statehood will come through Parliament and not via Jantar Mantar.
“Why should we go to Jantar Mantar? With whom should we go? With these impostors, these thugs, these thieves, these corrupt people? They are taking those people along who used to speak the language of separatism, who have caused bloodshed in Kashmir. The BJP rejects such thieves, looters, and murders,” Sharma said.
He also took a dig at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s announcement of a signature campaign on August 15 last year in support of statehood restoration.
“A year has passed. Does he remember that? Why the promised public signature campaign had not been taken forward. The NC government has failed to honour its commitment on the issue,” he said.
Sharma said the BJP will start a “mass campaign” along with youth of J-K against the government’s “job outsourcing” policy. “We will begin this movement with civil secretariat gherao. We will launch an agitation from Kashmir and will take it to every corner to seek justice for the youth,” he said.
Mirwaiz Umar also reacted to the issue and appreciated the unity effort. But he stressed that the demand at the Jantar Mantar protest by the NC should include the restoration of Article 370, thousands of political prisoners and other seized rights.
While neither accepting nor declining, Mirwaiz said any effort by any political alliance, organisation or individuals working for the restoration of the usurped rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, if based on sincerity, is the need of the hour.
“It is the foremost responsibility of the NC government towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who gave it a mandate on the clear promise that, once elected, it would revive the pre-2019 status of Jammu Kashmir, including restoration of statehood and Article 370 and 35A,” he said, addressing a Friday congregation at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid.
He said that the agitation cannot be limited to the restoration of statehood but has to be for all the seized safeguards and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“It should include the rights of our political prisoners and youth languishing in jails for years without trial or continued incarceration despite getting bail and for people’s longing for lasting peace and life with dignity through conflict resolution,” he said.
The NC chief Farooq has written to 52 leaders of political and religious outfits across the country, inviting them to join the party's protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20 to press the Centre for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.
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