J&K Police Step Up Multi-Layered Security At Tourist Hotspots Ahead Of New Year, Christmas
Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi spoke about coordinated patrolling, real-time intelligence sharing, and continuous surveillance.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 12:44 AM IST|
Updated : December 25, 2025 at 1:05 AM IST
Srinagar: Ahead of the New Year and Christmas, the Jammu and Kashmir government expects a rush to tourist destinations, particularly the ski-resort in Gulmarg, which received snowfall ahead of these events.
For the safety and security of the tourists, Jammu and Kashmir police want to ensure multi-layered security at key tourist destinations, including cable car terminals, forest tracks, crowded tourist spots, and major access routes.
These measures are being taken in the backdrop of Pahalgam attack in April this year, where 25 non-local tourists and a local pony operator were killed by terrorists. The government anticipates a heavy rush of tourists ahead of New Year celebrations in resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam where some locals and tourists visit for the celebrations. These destinations have seen a steep decline in tourists after the Pahalgam attack.
A police spokesman said Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar Police Control Room to assess preparedness for the peaceful celebration of upcoming events. The meeting was attended by all DIGs of Kashmir Zone, DIG CRPF North/South Srinagar, DIG CID Kashmir, all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Railways, and other senior officers.
Birdi asked for coordinated patrolling, real-time intelligence sharing, and continuous surveillance. The security of highways, railway tracks, and railway stations across the Valley was also reviewed. "Security must be strengthened at checkpoints, especially during night hours, and maintain heightened vigilance at vulnerable locations across the Valley," Birdi said.
The IGP said that strict vigilance against elements posing threats to peace and security must be maintained. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dulloo has directed the civil administration and police to ensure comprehensive and flawless arrangements for the celebration of the 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026.
Emphasising the significance of the occasion, the chief secretary directed the Divisional and District Administrations to illuminate all government offices and prominent buildings with decorative lighting on the eve of Republic Day. He asked them to ensure maximum public participation in the celebrations at all levels and to organise befitting functions across the length and breadth of J&K, reflecting the spirit of unity and national pride.
Dulloo said that every school in the UT should organise its own Republic Day event. He further directed all Heads of Departments and District Officers to hold commemorative functions within their respective offices.
He said that the tableaux should prominently reflect national and UT-specific themes such as Viksit Bharat, Nasha Mukt Bharat, Swachh Bharat, digital transformation, women empowerment, and other areas where Jammu and Kashmir has made notable progress.
