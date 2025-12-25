ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police Step Up Multi-Layered Security At Tourist Hotspots Ahead Of New Year, Christmas

Srinagar: Ahead of the New Year and Christmas, the Jammu and Kashmir government expects a rush to tourist destinations, particularly the ski-resort in Gulmarg, which received snowfall ahead of these events.

For the safety and security of the tourists, Jammu and Kashmir police want to ensure multi-layered security at key tourist destinations, including cable car terminals, forest tracks, crowded tourist spots, and major access routes.

These measures are being taken in the backdrop of Pahalgam attack in April this year, where 25 non-local tourists and a local pony operator were killed by terrorists. The government anticipates a heavy rush of tourists ahead of New Year celebrations in resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam where some locals and tourists visit for the celebrations. These destinations have seen a steep decline in tourists after the Pahalgam attack.

A police spokesman said Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar Police Control Room to assess preparedness for the peaceful celebration of upcoming events. The meeting was attended by all DIGs of Kashmir Zone, DIG CRPF North/South Srinagar, DIG CID Kashmir, all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Railways, and other senior officers.

Birdi asked for coordinated patrolling, real-time intelligence sharing, and continuous surveillance. The security of highways, railway tracks, and railway stations across the Valley was also reviewed. "Security must be strengthened at checkpoints, especially during night hours, and maintain heightened vigilance at vulnerable locations across the Valley," Birdi said.