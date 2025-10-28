ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Govt Rejects Bill To Create Human Rights Forum, Cong MLA Withdraws Proposal

Srinagar: Citing the inability of the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to make laws that contravene the parliament of the country, the chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday argued against setting up a monitoring mechanism for the protection of human rights in the union territory.

He was responding to a Congress legislator from Bandipora, Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, who moved a private member’s bill for the creation of ‘Legislative Forum for Monitoring and Protection of Human Rights in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir’ in the ongoing session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislature in Srinagar.

Arguing in support of the bill, Bhat said that his private member’s bill does not overtake the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) but becomes an enabler for helping the purpose of the commission.

He said that the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, a conflict-ridden place, where state and non-state actors violated the human rights of the people, and external forces exploited these allegations at the global level for malign campaigning.

He said the forum should become an enabler for the human rights institutions, as victims here do not get justice due to the misuse of excessive law. “Law enforcement agencies haven't been fair in identifying the real perpetrator."