J&K Govt Rejects Bill To Create Human Rights Forum, Cong MLA Withdraws Proposal
Published : October 28, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Citing the inability of the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to make laws that contravene the parliament of the country, the chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday argued against setting up a monitoring mechanism for the protection of human rights in the union territory.
He was responding to a Congress legislator from Bandipora, Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, who moved a private member’s bill for the creation of ‘Legislative Forum for Monitoring and Protection of Human Rights in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir’ in the ongoing session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislature in Srinagar.
Arguing in support of the bill, Bhat said that his private member’s bill does not overtake the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) but becomes an enabler for helping the purpose of the commission.
He said that the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, a conflict-ridden place, where state and non-state actors violated the human rights of the people, and external forces exploited these allegations at the global level for malign campaigning.
He said the forum should become an enabler for the human rights institutions, as victims here do not get justice due to the misuse of excessive law. “Law enforcement agencies haven't been fair in identifying the real perpetrator."
Further arguing for his bill, he said that a representative forum from all sides of the house would ensure the victims would get justice, and propaganda would be addressed. “This becomes absolutely imperative to have such a forum without any delay. NHRC is an independent institution, and the legislative forum he had suggested was an enabling institution," he said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 doesn't allow the legislature to create such an institution and pass the bill. Citing Section 35 of the Act, Omar said that if the law is repugnant to the law of the parliament, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly can not make any such law.
Omar argued that a scrapped State Human Rights Commission was created keeping in view the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the forum suggested by the legislator has a direct link with NHRC. “If the situation changes (in Jammu and Kashmir), you won't have any requirement to bring such a legislation.
Bhat withdrew the bill after stating that the chief minister is functioning in a restrictive atmosphere. “Let history take it down as our helplessness. Feeling oppressed, I withdraw the bill,” he said.
Before the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had its own State Human Rights Commission, but it was scrapped after August 2019. Hundreds of cases filed by the families and victims of the human rights violations, the SHRC heard many such cases and directed action and compensation in several cases. However, when the SHRC was scrapped, all such cases were either transferred to NHRC or remained unaddressed.
