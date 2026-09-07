J&K: Special Police Officers To Rise Regular Ranks As LG Reserves 15 PC Quota; 35,000 SPOs In Service May Benefit
The move will have a positive bearing on 35,000 SPOs actively performing duties as regular cops, without any perks and retirement benefits.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Srinagar: Special Police Officers (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir are eligible to be recruited as regular police constables if they fulfil the requisites including three years service and educational qualification and 'excellent' performance in counterinsurgency operations, said an official order.
The future recruitment of constables in the police will have 15 percent reservation for in-service SPOs, who work on a consolidated honorarium.
The move comes following the amendment to the J&K Police Recruitment Rules 1960 by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who helms police and law and order in the Union Territory.
Under the new rules, only 80 percent of constables will be recruited directly through the recruitment agency. The remaining 15 percent will be recruited from existing SPOs with a minimum of three years of experience. Other requisites include qualification and physical standards provided they clear the Physical Test.
"...and subject to the condition that they give excellent performance in CI (counterinsurgency) operations duly approved by the competent authority," said the notification issued by home department principal secretary Chadraker Bharti.
For now, the prescribed educational qualification for direct recruitment to constables has been set as Class 10 pass and 10+2 in the telecommunication wing of the police along with a physical fitness test.
The remaining five percent have been reserved for in-service followers with five years of service and requisite qualification and physical standards.
The SPOs were first recruited on a consolidated honorarium in the police in 1995 to fight militancy and perform other law and order duties. Initially, they were offered Rs 1500 a month and were told they would be absorbed as regular personnel subject to their performance in counter-insurgency operations. Later, their monthly remuneration was hiked from time to time and has now reached Rs 6,000 and above. Their monthly honorarium scale depends upon their experience and performance.
The J&K police has some over 35000 SPOs who actively perform duties as regular cops and are hoping to rise through the ranks as regular personnel. This would entitle them to a pay hike, other perks and retirement benefits.