ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: Special Police Officers To Rise Regular Ranks As LG Reserves 15 PC Quota; 35,000 SPOs In Service May Benefit

Srinagar: Special Police Officers (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir are eligible to be recruited as regular police constables if they fulfil the requisites including three years service and educational qualification and 'excellent' performance in counterinsurgency operations, said an official order.

The future recruitment of constables in the police will have 15 percent reservation for in-service SPOs, who work on a consolidated honorarium.

The move comes following the amendment to the J&K Police Recruitment Rules 1960 by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who helms police and law and order in the Union Territory.

Under the new rules, only 80 percent of constables will be recruited directly through the recruitment agency. The remaining 15 percent will be recruited from existing SPOs with a minimum of three years of experience. Other requisites include qualification and physical standards provided they clear the Physical Test.

"...and subject to the condition that they give excellent performance in CI (counterinsurgency) operations duly approved by the competent authority," said the notification issued by home department principal secretary Chadraker Bharti.