Low Local Recruitment In J&K Terror Groups After Intense Outreach, Anti-Terror Ops: Govt Data

New Delhi: A massive counter terror operation, carried out simultaneously with an intensified outreach programme of the government, has yielded positive results in Jammu and Kashmir. Data from the government indicates that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations have been unsuccessful in recruiting local youths in their outfits of late.

As per record, only seven local terrorists are presently active in the region, against around 70 foreign terrorists.

According to the data, which is in ETV Bharat's possession, 12 terrorists and over ground workers (OGWs) have also been arrested from J&K by the security forces in the last three months, who have also seized 1,333 arms and ammunitions during the same period.

“The government outreach programme, along with intensified anti-terror operations, have resulted in lower than normal recruitment of local youths in the J&K-based terrorist organisations,” a senior official of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) told ETV Bharat on Monday.

According to the official, the anti-terror operation will further intensify in the coming days.

It is worth mentioning that in a recent meeting with the top officials of security agencies, Home Minister Amit Shah instructed them to continue counter terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in "mission mode". “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and complete elimination of terrorism. Due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the government, the terror eco-system in J&K has been crippled,” said Shah at the meeting.

The meeting, which took place in New Delhi last week, was attended by J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director (IB) Tapan Deka, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat, along with heads of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and senior Home Ministry officials.

“Recruitment of local youth in terrorist organisations, which is down in the single digits, signifies that terror outfits are unsuccessful in inducting locals as cadre,” said former Director-General of J&K Police S P Vaid. He said intensifying anti-terror operations as well as government outreach programmes have played a crucial role in this.

“Ever since Article 370 was abrogated in J&K, the Central government has been giving much more attention to the overall development of the region, which is visible in the several developmental projects worth crores of rupees,” said Vaid.