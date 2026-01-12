Low Local Recruitment In J&K Terror Groups After Intense Outreach, Anti-Terror Ops: Govt Data
J&K security forces have arrested 12 terrorists and over ground workers in the last three months, while seizing 1,333 arms and munitions.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
New Delhi: A massive counter terror operation, carried out simultaneously with an intensified outreach programme of the government, has yielded positive results in Jammu and Kashmir. Data from the government indicates that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations have been unsuccessful in recruiting local youths in their outfits of late.
As per record, only seven local terrorists are presently active in the region, against around 70 foreign terrorists.
According to the data, which is in ETV Bharat's possession, 12 terrorists and over ground workers (OGWs) have also been arrested from J&K by the security forces in the last three months, who have also seized 1,333 arms and ammunitions during the same period.
“The government outreach programme, along with intensified anti-terror operations, have resulted in lower than normal recruitment of local youths in the J&K-based terrorist organisations,” a senior official of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) told ETV Bharat on Monday.
According to the official, the anti-terror operation will further intensify in the coming days.
It is worth mentioning that in a recent meeting with the top officials of security agencies, Home Minister Amit Shah instructed them to continue counter terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in "mission mode". “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and complete elimination of terrorism. Due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the government, the terror eco-system in J&K has been crippled,” said Shah at the meeting.
The meeting, which took place in New Delhi last week, was attended by J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director (IB) Tapan Deka, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat, along with heads of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and senior Home Ministry officials.
“Recruitment of local youth in terrorist organisations, which is down in the single digits, signifies that terror outfits are unsuccessful in inducting locals as cadre,” said former Director-General of J&K Police S P Vaid. He said intensifying anti-terror operations as well as government outreach programmes have played a crucial role in this.
“Ever since Article 370 was abrogated in J&K, the Central government has been giving much more attention to the overall development of the region, which is visible in the several developmental projects worth crores of rupees,” said Vaid.
According to him, strong actions taken against terrorist organisations and their members by the security forces, have also worked as a strong deterrent, as far as recruitment of local youths are concerned.
Last Three Months' Data: A Sign Of Hope
As per data, one terrorist was arrested in J&K in October. During the same period, 11 arms and ammunitions were recovered.
The anti-terror operations in J&K in November resulted in the arrest of seven terrorists and OGWs, besides the seizure of 75 arms and ammunitions. In December, a further four terrorists were arrested, and 1,147 arms and ammunitions were seized from across J&K.
Accelerated Development In J&K
In a recent meeting on development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Shah directed all agencies and departments to take all necessary steps to further accelerate the pace of development, so that the full potential of the Union Territory can be utilised.
It has given a fillip to development of infrastructure, roads and communication, health and tourism in J&K, which was already witnessing dramatic improvement in the last few years.
Prominent among these are the Kathua-Jammu Highway, which is being upgraded to a six-lane expressway, while the Akhnoor-Poonch Highway is undergoing widening to facilitate smoother travel. Under the Vibrant Village Programme, development initiatives in border villages have been accelerated, ensuring better living conditions and opportunities for residents.
At least 400 villages in J&K, which previously lacked all-weather connectivity, are now being linked with 1,800 km of newly-constructed roads. The government has also allocated over Rs 4,200 crore for these infrastructure projects, reinforcing economic growth and regional development in border areas.
