J&K: Omar Abdullah Govt Turns One Amid UT Constraints And Opposition Pressure

Srinagar: As the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir completes its first year in office, the challenges mount for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah amid growing criticism from the opposition over “unfulfilled promises”.

Omar’s party, the National Conference (NC), swept the 2024 Assembly Elections, first in the Union Territory, and came to power with ambitious promises in its manifesto, ‘Dignity, Identity and Development’. The party tried to woo all sections of voters, promising to restore the special status and statehood to create one lakh jobs, but the government has little to celebrate on the first anniversary.

For CM Omar, the year has been marked with mounting challenges, including the powerlessness in the face of ‘dual control’ stemming from the absence of statehood. And the Pahalgam attack in April, which hit tourism, and floods in September that ravaged agriculture and horticulture sectors, denting the local economy.

These challenges mounted on Omar despite the cabinet’s maiden resolution for restoration of statehood submitted to the central government last year, and also the resolution in the first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, urging the centre to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of the people of the UT for the restoration of special status.

Despite these symbolic moves, progress remains limited. The ruling party cites fulfilling governance promises like increasing monetary assistance to widows, old-aged persons, marriage funds for unmarried women and free bus travel for women, but the larger issues of termination of government employees, bringing back prisoners from outside jails, reviewing reservation policies and restoring the July 13 Martyrs holiday remain unaddressed.

Syed Bashir Veeri, the NC legislator from Bijbehara in Anantnag district, said restoring statehood is a precursor to fulfilling many of the promises the party made in its manifesto. “We may have little to celebrate in the first year, but we are committed to delivering in the next four years. Our leadership must strive for restoration of statehood and review of the reservation policy, which has hit employment and the future of our youth,” Veeri told ETV Bharat.

Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, the ruling party legislator from Pampore, said the government’s performance must be evaluated in the context of the bottlenecks created by the Lieutenant Governor’s office and the reneging on the promise of statehood by the government of India.

“Instead of being a facilitator in governance, the LG office acts as a bottleneck. From overturning files and proposals like the business rules to the upgrading of health centres, we face hindrances everywhere. Despite that, the government has been able to deliver on healthcare, road connectivity, and education,” he said.

Opposition leaders argue that the NC government is hiding behind the statehood debate to cover up governance failures and lack of assertion from the chief minister, who has a strong majority in the assembly.