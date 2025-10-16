J&K: Omar Abdullah Govt Turns One Amid UT Constraints And Opposition Pressure
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government continues to struggle with limited power under the Union Territory, unfulfilled promises and mounting opposition criticism.
Srinagar: As the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir completes its first year in office, the challenges mount for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah amid growing criticism from the opposition over “unfulfilled promises”.
Omar’s party, the National Conference (NC), swept the 2024 Assembly Elections, first in the Union Territory, and came to power with ambitious promises in its manifesto, ‘Dignity, Identity and Development’. The party tried to woo all sections of voters, promising to restore the special status and statehood to create one lakh jobs, but the government has little to celebrate on the first anniversary.
For CM Omar, the year has been marked with mounting challenges, including the powerlessness in the face of ‘dual control’ stemming from the absence of statehood. And the Pahalgam attack in April, which hit tourism, and floods in September that ravaged agriculture and horticulture sectors, denting the local economy.
These challenges mounted on Omar despite the cabinet’s maiden resolution for restoration of statehood submitted to the central government last year, and also the resolution in the first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, urging the centre to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of the people of the UT for the restoration of special status.
Despite these symbolic moves, progress remains limited. The ruling party cites fulfilling governance promises like increasing monetary assistance to widows, old-aged persons, marriage funds for unmarried women and free bus travel for women, but the larger issues of termination of government employees, bringing back prisoners from outside jails, reviewing reservation policies and restoring the July 13 Martyrs holiday remain unaddressed.
Syed Bashir Veeri, the NC legislator from Bijbehara in Anantnag district, said restoring statehood is a precursor to fulfilling many of the promises the party made in its manifesto. “We may have little to celebrate in the first year, but we are committed to delivering in the next four years. Our leadership must strive for restoration of statehood and review of the reservation policy, which has hit employment and the future of our youth,” Veeri told ETV Bharat.
Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, the ruling party legislator from Pampore, said the government’s performance must be evaluated in the context of the bottlenecks created by the Lieutenant Governor’s office and the reneging on the promise of statehood by the government of India.
“Instead of being a facilitator in governance, the LG office acts as a bottleneck. From overturning files and proposals like the business rules to the upgrading of health centres, we face hindrances everywhere. Despite that, the government has been able to deliver on healthcare, road connectivity, and education,” he said.
Opposition leaders argue that the NC government is hiding behind the statehood debate to cover up governance failures and lack of assertion from the chief minister, who has a strong majority in the assembly.
Bashir Ahmad Dar, Peoples Conference spokesperson and former legislator, said the NC government spent its first year “playing the victim card”.
“Arvind Kejriwal governed Delhi as a Union Territory for three terms, facing constant pushback from the BJP, and yet he delivered. Why can’t Omar Abdullah’s government do the same? The truth is, they don’t want to upset the BJP. The reality is the government wants to enjoy the protocol and not annoy the BJP,” Dar said.
Dar added that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 clearly defines the powers of the elected government and LG, and the absence of statehood doesn't excuse inaction. “Statehood can bring back law and order to the elected government. Neither the Reorganisation Act 2019 nor the absence of statehood stops the government from delivering in governance,” he said.
Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of choosing silence and submission. “The people voted for a government that would stand for their rights, defend their identity, and challenge injustice. Normalising what the NC once opposed will only alienate the people further,” Mufti said.
While the opposition said people of Jammu and Kashmir lost one more year of governance despite the elections, the ruling party now banks on its next four years.
Masoodi said the party prepared its manifesto based on the promise of the government of India that statehood would be restored after the elections. “The promise is yet to be fulfilled. All the hindrances will be gone once statehood is restored, as that will empower us to fulfil our manifesto,” Masoodi said.
PC’s Dar said the ruling party cannot deliver on its manifesto, as it has huge financial implications which the government cannot afford to manage in the next four years. “As they say, a good beginning is half done, but a bad beginning has a worse outcome,” he said.
Even Veeri echoes Dar. “Many of our promises have financial implications. Without a strong fiscal base, we will struggle in the next four years unless circumstances change,” he said.
