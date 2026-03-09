ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Leaders Visit Iran Embassy In Delhi, Condemn Killing Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Srinagar: Political leaders and a students’ association from Jammu and Kashmir visited the Iranian Cultural Centre and the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Monday to offer condolences over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes. They called the attack on Iran's top leader "barbaric".

The ruling Jammu & Kashmir National Conference sent three of its Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament to convey condolences to Iran on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party president Farooq Abdullah.

The MPs, including Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, met Iran’s Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali and signed the condolence book. They also condemned what they called a "unilateral" and "barbaric" attack carried out by the United States and Israel on a sovereign nation. They said such actions violate international law and pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, also visited the embassy to offer condolences and pay tribute to Iran's Supreme Leader.

“We are praying for their victory in this war against evil because Iran is fighting alone against the Epstein gang. Everybody mentioned in the Epstein files is standing with Benjamin Netanyahu at this point in time. I am here to salute the people of Iran for their resilience and courage,” she said.